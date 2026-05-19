San Jose Earthquakes Sign Grenadian International Forward Darius Johnson
Published on May 19, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
San Jose Earthquakes News Release
SAN JOSE, Calif. - The San Jose Earthquakes have acquired Grenadian international forward Darius Johnson from Phoenix Rising FC on a permanent transfer and signed him to a contract through the 2026 season with club options through June 2027 and the 2027-28 season. Johnson will occupy an International Roster Slot.
"We are pleased with the signing of Darius Johnson to our roster," said Earthquakes Sporting Director and Head Coach Bruce Arena. "Darius caught our eye when he played against us as an attacking player for Phoenix Rising in our U.S. Open Cup match. His pace and versatility will help complement our attack, and we welcome him to San Jose."
Johnson will now make his return to PayPal Park on the home team's side after featuring on the wing for Phoenix in the club's 2-0 defeat to San Jose on April 15 in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Round of 32, where he led the visitors in duels won (9) and fouls won (5). Since joining the USL Championship club in 2024 from FC Volendam in the Dutch Eredivisie (2019-24), the 26-year-old Johnson has scored four goals and recorded five assists in 50 appearances (28 starts) across all competitions. Before his time in the Netherlands, he played his first senior club minutes in England for Rising Ballers Kensington FC and later in Premier League 2 for Chelsea FC's Under-23 team.
A native of Chelsea, England, Johnson is of Grenadian descent and has earned 14 caps for the Grenada National Team since September 2023, scoring twice.
The Earthquakes, currently tied on points with first-place Vancouver Whitecaps FC in the MLS Western Conference, are preparing for a road clash with the Colorado Rapids in the U.S. Open Cup Quarterfinals on Wednesday, May 20. Kickoff from DICK's Sporting Goods Park is set for 7 p.m. PT and the match will stream on Paramount+ as well as air on CBS Sports Network (CBSSN).
The only way to guarantee a seat to all 2026 Earthquakes home games is by purchasing Half Season Tickets. Single-game and group tickets for matches at PayPal Park, as well as the July 25 California Clasico at Stanford Stadium vs. the LA Galaxy are now available to the general public HERE, while tickets to the Sept. 19 PRIME TIME clash with LAFC are available HERE. Fans interested in tickets for groups of 10 or more can find more information HERE or call (408) 556-7700 and select option 3.
Darius Johnson
Number: 79
Position: Winger
Height: 6-0
Weight: 168 lbs.
Foot: Right
Born: March 15, 2000 (age 26)
Hometown: Chelsea, England, United Kingdom
Last Club: Phoenix Rising FC
Transaction: San Jose Earthquakes (MLS) - Earthquakes have acquired F Darius Johnson from Phoenix Rising FC on a permanent transfer and signed him to a contract through the 2026 season with club options through June 2027 and the 2027-28 season. Johnson will occupy an International Roster Slot.
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