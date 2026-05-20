Earthquakes vs. Colorado Rapids Tonight at 7 p.m. Pt

Published on May 20, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Jose Earthquakes News Release







COMMERCE CITY, Colo. - The San Jose Earthquakes face the Colorado Rapids on the road tonight in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Quarterfinals. Kickoff from DICK'S Sporting Goods Park will take place at 7 p.m. PT, with the match being streamed on Paramount+ and broadcast on CBS Sports Network (CBSSN).

STORYLINES:

STANDINGS SNAPSHOT: The two teams have never met in Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup action. This season, San Jose is 11-3-2 (37 GF, 16 GA) in all competitions, and in MLS play, are tied on points with first-place Vancouver in the Western Conference table but are second due to goal differential. SJ also trails Nashville SC by just one point in the Supporters' Shield standings. Meanwhile, the Colorado Rapids are 7-8-1 (27 GF, 24 GA) in all competitions and are 11th in the West in MLS play.

SJ OPEN CUP HISTORY: The Earthquakes have never won the U.S. Open Cup but have advanced to the Semifinals twice, in 2017 and 2004. The 2017 version of the tournament saw San Jose beat the San Francisco Deltas, Seattle Sounders FC, and archrival LA Galaxy in succession. However, the Quakes' run would end in a 5-4 penalty shootout loss at the hands of Sporting Kansas City following a 1-1 draw. In 2004, the Quakes defeated the Portland Timbers and Minnesota Thunder of the now-defunct A-League before also falling to Sporting Kansas City (then known as the Kansas City Wizards), 1-0. This year marks the second time in as many seasons that second-year Head Coach Bruce Arena has taken SJ to the final eight of the U.S. Open Cup. In 2025, San Jose fell to Austin FC at home on penalties after a thrilling but deadlocked 120 minutes (2-2, 4-2 PKs).

RECENT SJ-COL HISTORY: The Quakes are unbeaten in their last three trips to DICK's Sporting Goods Park, all in MLS play (2023: 0-0 D, 2024: 3-2 W, 2025: 2-0 W).

BEST START EVER: The Quakes' 11-3-2 start across all competitions (9-3-2 in MLS play) is the best in club history after 16 games dating back to their inception in 1974 and eclipsing their start in all comps in 2012 (10-3-3), which ended in SJ capturing the Supporters' Shield.

QUAKES U.S. OPEN CUP AND DOMESTIC CUP WINNERS: While the Earthquakes are still aiming to add the U.S. Open Cup to their trophy case as a club, most of the coaching staff has raised it before. Sporting Director/Head Coach Bruce Arena won it once with D.C. United (1996), Assistant Coach Dave Sarachan won it twice as Head Coach of Chicago Fire FC (2003, 2006), and Assistant Coaches Shalrie Joseph and Steve Ralston won it once as teammates on the New England Revolution (2007). Rounding out the staff, Goalkeeper Coach Adin Brown won Norway's equivalent, the Norwegian Football Cup with Aalesund (2009), during his playing days (Extra side note: Brown's Aalesund teammate that season was former Quakes standout Khari Stephenson). None of the current Quakes players have yet to win the U.S. Open Cup, but Timo Werner has raised the German equivalent, the DFB-Pokal, with RB Leipzig (2022-23), while Jonathan González has lifted the now-defunct Copa MX with CF Monterrey (Apertura 2017).

MARATHON MEN: After eight games in 28 days from April 4-May 2, followed by just 6 days' rest, SJ is playing their fourth of five games in 15 days from May 9-23 before the WC break.

NEVER SAY DIE: The Quakes have erased a one-goal deficit in six of their last seven games across all competitions, though both last Wednesday and Saturday's comebacks still ended in defeat (April 22: Down 1- 0 vs. Austin FC and won 5-1; April 25: Down 2-1 vs. St. Louis CITY SC and won 3-2; April 28: Down 2-1 vs. Minnesota United FC in the Lamar U.S. Open Cup Rd. of 16 and won 4-2; May 2: Down 1-0 vs. Toronto FC and drew 1-1; May 13: Down 2-1 vs. Seattle Sounders FC, tied 2-2, but lost 3-2; May 16: Down 1-0 & 2-1 vs. FC Dallas, tied 1-1 & 2-2, but lost 3-2).

PICK YOUR POISON: Nine different Quakes have scored 2+ goals in all comps (Nick Fernandez, Jack Jasinski, Preston Judd, Beau Leroux, Niko Tsakiris, Ousseni Bouda, Daniel Munie, Jack Skahan, Timo Werner) while 10 different Quakes have recorded 2+ assists (Bouda, Fernandez, Leroux, Judd, Paul Marie, Munie, Jamar Ricketts, Skahan, Tsakiris, Werner).

ONE AWAY, PT. 1: Paul Marie is one appearance from his 10th in U.S. Open Cup play, tying him with Ramiro Corrales, Dwayne De Rosario, Ian Russell and Shea Salinas for fifth on the all-time club list. Only Tommy Thompson (15), Jon Conway (12), Chris Wondolowski (11) and Jackson Yueill (11) have more appearances.

ONE AWAY, PT. 2: If Jack Skahan scores a goal, he will pass Chris Wondolowski and Ronald Cerritos for most in U.S. Open Cup play in Quakes history. They are all tied with four heading into the match.

ONE AWAY, PT. 3: Skahan, Preston Judd, Ousseni Bouda and Niko Tsakiris (injured) all remain just one goal contribution away from becoming the Quakes' new career leader in U.S Open Cup play. Each has five.







Major League Soccer Stories from May 20, 2026

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