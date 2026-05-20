Atlanta United Training Center Set to Serve as FIFA World Cup 2026© Base Camp Site for Uzbekistan

Published on May 20, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Atlanta United FC News Release







ATLANTA - With the start of the FIFA World Cup 2026™ just three weeks away, the Atlanta United Training Center is set to welcome the Uzbekistan National Team ahead of its debut FIFA World Cup appearance, with the facility serving as Uzbekistan's official base camp throughout the tournament. Managed by FIFA World Cup winner and Ballon d'Or recipient Fabio Cannavaro, the White Wolves will make their debut in June and are scheduled to arrive in Atlanta on Wednesday, June 10.

The base camp will utilize much of the facility's recent $25 million expansion that opened in September 2025 and is expected to cause minimal disruption to Atlanta United's First Team operations, which are set to resume for the second half of the season on Tuesday, June 16. In addition to serving as Uzbekistan's Team Base Camp throughout Group Stage, the facility will also be available as a Venue Specific Training Site ahead of knockout round matches held in Atlanta.

"Our goal has always been to build a world-class training ground that can support the highest levels of the game," said Dimitrios Efstathiou, Atlanta United SVP of Strategy. "Welcoming Uzbekistan for the FIFA World Cup is a strong validation of that vision. Our continued investment has created an environment capable of meeting the demands of the world's top teams, and we're proud to have the opportunity to showcase this facility on a global stage."

Originally opened in 2017, the 33-acre Atlanta United Training Center features more than 500,000-square feet of playing surface across six full-length fields, plus two gyms, five locker rooms, and three digital content studios. In addition, 50,000-square feet of office space provides more than 100 workspaces to limit the base camp's impact on Atlanta United's business operations. Total investment in the Marietta campus exceeds $90 million.

The FIFA World Cup 2026™ will begin on June 11, running through July 19. Atlanta will host eight matches, including five group stage matches and three knockout round matches, highlighted by a semifinal on July 15. Uzbekistan will play three group stage matches, including one in Atlanta against DR Congo on June 27. More information on media access for Uzbekistan's training sessions will be announced later.

Atlanta United plays its final match of the first half of the season on the road against Columbus Crew on Sunday, May 24 (5:00 p.m., Apple TV, 92.9 The Game, La Mejor). Following an eight-week pause from league play, the club will return to action at Nashville SC on Friday, July 17. All Atlanta United MLS matches are available on Apple TV.







Major League Soccer Stories from May 20, 2026

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