San Jose Earthquakes to Induct Mike Hewitt into Hall of Fame on August 15

Published on May 20, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Jose Earthquakes News Release







SAN JOSE, Calif. - The San Jose Earthquakes announced today that they will induct former goalkeeper Mike Hewitt into the club's Hall of Fame. A fan favorite for his outstanding work over seven seasons, the shot-stopping icon will join the pantheon of club legends during his induction ceremony at halftime of the Earthquakes' match vs. St. Louis CITY SC at PayPal Park on Saturday, Aug. 15.

"Playing with the Earthquakes for seven and a half years was absolutely the highlight of my 14 years as a professional soccer player," said Hewitt. "To be named 'Mr. Earthquake' by our great fans back then was a huge honor, and now to be inducted into the Hall of Fame alongside the other Earthquakes legends is truly a dream come true for me and my family. I am truly blessed. I can't wait to be back in San Jose for the induction ceremony on August 15!"

Upon his arrival in San Jose, Hewitt immediately established himself in net, posting a goals against average below 1.0 in 1976 and solidifying his spot between the pipes through 1982 during the Quakes' time in the North American Soccer League (NASL). His stellar play during that period included recording 14 shutouts over the 1976 and 1977 seasons to help lead the team to back-to-back playoff appearances. In 1976, he and the defense were nicknamed the "No Goal Patrol," leading San Jose to the Southern Division title while allowing a league-low 30 goals. The Quakes reached the Conference Championship game for the first time in club history that season. In a San Jose Mercury News poll after the NASL ended, Hewitt was voted "Mr. Earthquake" by the fans, cementing his place in club history. He played 150 games for the Earthquakes and posted 34 career shutouts, with an additional 17 appearances for the club's Major Indoor Soccer League (MISL) team in 1982-83.

"Mike Hewitt was one of the faces of the franchise and the anchor of the back line during his time in San Jose," said Earthquakes COO Jed Mettee. "We're excited to welcome 'Mr. Earthquake' himself to his rightful place in our Hall of Fame and look forward to celebrating Mike's incredible career with the soccer community August 15 at PayPal Park."

A native of Dundee, Scotland, Hewitt started his senior career with Queen's Park FC (1967-70) and Dundee FC (1970-75) before moving stateside to play for the Tampa Bay Rowdies, with whom he won the NASL Championship in 1975. Internationally, he represented the Scotland Under-23 Team as an overage player in a friendly against West Germany's Olympic Team on Jan. 10, 1972.

The only way to guarantee a seat to all remaining 2026 Earthquakes home games is by purchasing Half Season Tickets. Single-game and group tickets for matches at PayPal Park, as well as the July 25 California Clasico at Stanford Stadium vs. the LA Galaxy are now available to the general public HERE, while tickets to the Sept. 19 PRIME TIME clash with LAFC are available HERE. Fans interested in tickets for groups of 10 or more can find more information HERE or call (408) 556-7700 and select option 3.







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