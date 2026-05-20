Portland Timbers and DSP Connections Partner to Launch New Sensory-Friendly 'You Belong' Suite at Providence Park

Published on May 20, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Portland Timbers News Release







PORTLAND, Ore. - The Portland Timbers today announced a new partnership with DSP Connections, the Official Intellectual and Developmental Disability Support Provider of the Portland Timbers.

As part of the partnership, DSP Connections has transformed Suite 20 at Providence Park into the You Belong Suite, a sensory-friendly space designed to provide individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities as well as sensory sensitivities with a more comfortable and inclusive matchday experience.

"The people we support are the real MVPs and they deserve a seat at the table - or in this case, a seat in the suite," said Trina Hart, Executive Director of DSP Connections. "It gives me chills watching the people we support laugh, smile and be put first in places like Providence Park."

Suite tickets will be distributed by DSP Connections through an application process hosted at Timbers.com/YouBelong. The complimentary experience is subject to availability and is intended to make Timbers matches a more inclusive environment. Amenities in the suite include tinted windows, sensory kits, sensory visuals and more.

"The Sensory Suite is creating space for people with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities," Relations Director for DSP Connections Adam Cardoza shared. "DSPC's mantra, #IBelong and #YouBelong, is put into action with our partnership with the Timbers."

The partnership includes a match sponsorship during Autism Awareness Month in 2027, further building awareness around the suite and the organizations shared mission. Fans interested in learning more about the You Belong Suite or applying for tickets can visit Timbers.com/YouBelong.







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