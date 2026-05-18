Timbers Drop 2-0 Result on the Road at Inter Miami Cf

Published on May 17, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Portland Timbers News Release







MIAMI, Fla. - The Portland Timbers dropped a 2-0 result on the road at Inter Miami CF on Sunday night at Nu Stadium. The hosts converted twice in the first half via Lionel Messi and Germán Berterame, in the 31st and 42nd minutes, respectively. Next up, the Timbers are set to return to Providence Park when they host the San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday, May 23.

Goal-Scoring Plays

MIA - Lionel Messi (Telasco Segovia, Luis Suarez), 31st minute: Telasco Segovia heel flicked a pass at the top of the six-yard box towards the center where an on-running Lionel Messi finished with a left-footed shot to the far post.

MIA - Germán Berterame (Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez), 42nd minute: Lionel Messi dribbled into the box and laid off a pass to Germán Berterame who finished with a low right-footed shot to the far post.

Notes

The Portland Timbers are 4-7-2 (14pts) following tonight's result in Miami. Today's match marked the final road match for Portland before the June MLS break. Captain Diego Chara made his first start since March 22, 2026. It marked his 404th start in MLS, further extending his most starts for a single club record. James Pantemis recorded seven saves in the match. It marked Pantemis' seventh match this season with five or more saves. Notably, the Canadian international recorded six or more saves in back-to-back games. Finn Surman led all players in the match in defensive contributions (10), defensive blocks (5) and defensive clearances (5).

Next Game

The Timbers return home to face the San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday, May 23. Kickoff from Providence Park is set for 6:30 p.m. (Pacific) on Apple TV in English and Spanish with local radio broadcasts on 105.1 FM/1080 AM The Fan (English) and La GranD 93.5 FM/1150AM (Spanish).

Portland Timbers (4-7-2, 14pts) vs. Inter Miami CF (8-2-4, 28pts)

May 17, 2026 - Nu Stadium (Miami, Fla.)

Goals by Half

1 2 F

Portland Timbers 0 0 0

Inter Miami CF 2 0 2

Scoring Summary:

MIA: Messi (Segovia, Suarez), 31

MIA: Berterame (Messi, Suarez), 42

Misconduct Summary:

MIA: De Paul (caution), 41

MIA: Segovia (caution), 58

POR: Da Costa (caution), 65

POR: Surman (caution), 90+2

Lineups:

POR: GK Pantemis, D Bye, D Surman, D K. Miller (Smith, 67), D Fory, M Bassett, M Chara Š (Ortiz, 46), F Velde, F Da Costa (Aravena, 74), F Antony (Mosquera, 86), F Kelsy (Guerra, 86)

Substitutes Not Used: GK Muse, D Bonetig, F Lassiter, F Mora

TOTAL SHOTS: 16 (Velde and Antony, 4); SHOTS ON GOAL: 4 (Velde, 2); FOULS: 10 (Kelsy, 2); OFFSIDES: 2; CORNER KICKS: 5; SAVES: 7

MIA: GK St. Clair, D Reguilon, D Lujan, D dos Santos, D Fray (Mura, 46), M Bright (Ayala, 82), M Segovia, M De Paul, F Berterame (Plambeck, 83), F Messi Š, F Suarez (Pinter, 66)

Substitutes Not Used: GK Rios-Novo, D Shaw, D Allen, D Falcon, M Ruiz

TOTAL SHOTS: 22 (Messi, 9); SHOTS ON GOAL: 9 (Messi, 4); FOULS: 15 (De Paul, 3); OFFSIDES: 2; CORNER KICKS: 8; SAVES: 4

Referee: Drew Fischer

Assistant Referees: Micheal Berwegen, Lyes Arfa

Fourth Official: Sergii Demianchuk

VAR: Kevin Terry Jr.

Attendance: 26,715

All statistics contained in this box score are unofficial.







Major League Soccer Stories from May 17, 2026

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