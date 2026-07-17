Timbers Gut Rival Seattle Sounders FC on the Road with Their Largest Margin of Victory in Series History

Published on July 17, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Portland Timbers News Release







SEATTLE - The Portland Timbers gutted Cascadia rival Seattle Sounders FC on the road 5-1 in their largest margin of victory in the series' MLS history on Thursday night. The Timbers scored four consecutive goals, starting with a Kevin Kelsy header in the first half of play, followed by Kamal Miller, Cole Bassett and Kelsy's second of the night in the first 18 minutes of the second half. The hosts would pull one back in the 87th minute, however Portland added a fifth in stoppage time via Alexander Aravena's first-ever MLS goal.

The Kelsy Show

Kevin Kelsy scored his club-leading sixth and seventh goals of the season while registering his fourth assist of the year in tonight's rout of Seattle, notably notching his second brace of 2026 and fourth all-time for the club. Additionally, his seven goals thus far ties his career high in a campaign. With his performance, Kelsy also recorded his second match with both a goal and an assist this year. The Venezuelan has now scored five goals in his last five appearances and ties his career high for goals in a season with seven through 15 games.

Spreading the Love on the Scoresheet

Kamal Miller, Cole Bassett and Alexander Aravena all provided goals in tonight's dismantling of the Sounders. Miller's tally is his second in regular season play for Portland and fifth of his career. Cole Bassett notched his third goal of the season, all in his last five appearances for the Green and Gold. Alexander Aravena added the Timbers' fifth goal, scoring his first in MLS.

Assists Galore

David Da Costa (x2), Jimer Fory, Diego Chara, Brandon Bye, Ariel Lassiter, Kevin Kelsy and Felipe Mora all dished out assists tonight. Da Costa recorded his team-leading fifth and sixth assists of the campaign. Fory now has three assists to his name this season and notably has recorded a goal-scoring pass in consecutive matches. Chara and Mora both registered their first goal contributions since the season opener on Feb. 21, with Chara reaching two assists on the year and Mora notching his first. Bye secured his 20th career assist and second for Portland. Lassiter also recorded his second assist of 2026 and second in his last three appearances.

Goal-Scoring Plays

POR - Kevin Kelsy (Jimer Fory, Diego Chara), 19th minute: Jimer Fory dribbled upfield from the halfway line and sent a through cross into the box where an on-running Kevin Kelsy flicked the ball with a quick header over the goalkeeper.

POR - Kamal Miller (Brandon Bye, Ariel Lassiter), 56th minute: Ariel Lassiter lifted a left-footed free kick towards the back post where Brandon Bye rose for a header, finding Kamal Miller in the middle of the box who poked in a right-footed shot into the net.

POR - Cole Bassett (David Da Costa, Kevin Kelsy), 60th minute: Kevin Kelsy found a streaking David Da Costa down the left wing on a fast break. After taking a touch inside, Da Costa beat his defender, took a touch to the middle of the box and found Cole Bassett waiting on the right-hand side of the box where he slotted a one-time finish between the goalkeeper's legs.

POR - Kevin Kelsy, 63rd minute: Antony made a long dribble down the left wing before beating a defender and firing a right-footed shot that the goalkeeper saved before Kevin Kelsy steered the ball into the right netting from just in front of the goal.

SEA - Hassani Dotson (Albert Rusnák), 87th minute: Albert Rusnák played in a right-footed corner kick that found Hassani Dotson's head, steering the ball in off the far post.

POR - Alexander Aravena (David Da Costa, Felipe Mora), 90+8th minute: Felipe Mora gathered a bouncing ball at midfield and provided a pass to David Da Costa down the left wing. Da Costa drove and dribbled past his defender before laying a left-footed pass off to Alexander Aravena at the six-yard box who took a touch before burying home his first MLS goal.

Notes

The Portland Timbers (5-8-2, 17pts) have moved up to 11th place in the Western Conference.

Tonight's result was Portland's largest margin of victory in the head-to-head series with Seattle.

Notably, five goals are the most scored by the Timbers on the road this season.

Kevin Kelsy scored his club-leading sixth and seventh goals of the season.

Of note, Kelsy has scored five goals in his last five appearances.

Reaching seven goals in 2026, Kelsy has tied his career-high for a season in just 15 games.

Notably, it's Kelsy's fourth brace in Green and Gold and second of 2026.

Additionally, Kelsy registered an assist - his fourth of the campaign.

It marks the Venezuelan's second game with at least one goal and one assist this season.

Jimer Fory recorded his third assist of 2026.

Notably, Fory's assist comes in consecutive regular season matches.

Diego Chara registered his second assist of the campaign and first since the season opener.

Kamal Miller scored his first goal of the season tonight.

It comes as K. Miller's second regular season goal for Portland and fifth of his career.

Brandon Bye recorded his second assist of the season.

It marked Bye's 20th assist in his MLS career.

Ariel Lassiter registered his second assist of 2026.

Of note, Lassiter has recorded two assists in his last three appearances.

Cole Bassett returned to the scoresheet, netting his third goal in Green and Gold.

Notably, Bassett has scored all three goals in his last five appearances.

David Da Costa recorded his team-leading fifth and sixth assists in tonight's match.

Alexander Aravena scored his first MLS goal in Portland's fifth on the night.

Felipe Mora recorded his first assist of the year and 20th all-time for the Timbers.

It comes as Mora's first goal contribution since the season opener on Feb. 21.

Next Game

The Timbers will play their first home match in nearly two months when they host FC Dallas next Wednesday, July 22. Kickoff from Providence Park is set for 7:30 p.m. (Pacific) on Apple TV in English and Spanish with local radio broadcasts on 1080 AM The Fan (English) and La GranD 93.5 FM/1150AM (Spanish).

Portland Timbers (5-8-2, 17pts) vs. Seattle Sounders FC (7-4-3, 24pts)

July 16, 2026 - Lumen Field (Seattle, Wash.)

Goals by Half 1 2 F

Portland Timbers 1 4 5

Seattle Sounders FC 0 1 1

Scoring Summary:

POR: Kelsy (Fory, Chara), 19

POR: K. Miller (Bye, Lassiter), 56

POR: Bassett (Da Costa, Kelsy), 60

POR: Kelsy, 63

SEA: Dotson (Rusnák), 87

POR: Aravena (Da Costa, Mora), 90+8

Misconduct Summary:

SEA: Ragen (caution), 41

SEA: Rothrock (caution), 49

Lineups:

POR: GK Pantemis, D Bye, D Surman, D K. Miller, D Fory, M Chara © (M Ortiz, 86), M Bassett (F Aravena, 72), M Da Costa, F Lassiter (M Caicedo, 73), F Antony (D Smith, 90+1), F Kelsy (F Mora, 87)

Substitutes Not Used: GK Muse, D Bonetig, D Jura, M E. Miller

TOTAL SHOTS: 19 (Antony, 5); SHOTS ON GOAL: 10 (Antony, 3); FOULS: 7 (seven players tied, 1); OFFSIDES: 0; CORNER KICKS: 8; SAVES: 6

SEA: GK Thomas, D Kossa-Rienzi (M Kingston, 64), D Lopez (D Hawkins, 84), D Ragen, D Nouhou ©, M Dotson, M Brunell (F De Rosario, 64), F Ferreira (F Arriola, 64), F Rusnák, F Rothrock, F Morris (F Musovski, 46)

Substitutes Not Used: GK Frei, M Tsukanome, F Gomez

TOTAL SHOTS: 12 (Kossa-Rienzi, 3); SHOTS ON GOAL: 8 (eight players tied, 1); FOULS: 7 (Rothrock, Morris); OFFSIDES: 2; CORNER KICKS: 2; SAVES: 5

Referee: Rosendo Mendoza

Assistant Referees: Nick Uranga, Kevin Lock

Fourth Official: Malik Badawi

VAR: Kevin Stott

Attendance: 35,383

All statistics contained in this box score are unofficial.







Major League Soccer Stories from July 17, 2026

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