Nashville SC Resumes Record Start with 1-0 Win over Atlanta United FC
Published on July 17, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Nashville SC News Release
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Nashville Soccer Club picked up right where it left off following its nearly eight-week World Cup schedule pause, shutting out Atlanta United FC 1-0 Friday night at GEODIS Park to extend its regular season unbeaten streak to nine (7W-0L-2D) and remain atop MLS's Supporters' Shield standings. Shak Mohammed scored the lone goal, his second in as many matches versus the Five Stripes this season.
With the win, the Boys in Gold picked up their fourth-straight win and swept the season-series against Atlanta for the first time in club history. Nashville is unbeaten in five of its last six meetings versus the Georgia side.
Protecting this house: The Boys in Gold continued their best GEODIS Park start in club history and remained the only team in MLS unbeaten at home this season with seven wins and a draw. Nashville SC is outscoring opponents 24-9 at the Castle during regular season play.
Schwake stands tall: Brian Schwake made five saves against Atlanta United en route to his league-leading eighth shutout of the season. Schwake has conceded zero goals in two starts versus Atlanta in 2026.
Again against Atlanta: Shak Mohammed scored his second career Nashville SC goal in the 79 th minute. Both Mohammed's MLS goals have come against Atlanta.
Next up: Nashville SC will play its second of two-straight home matches when it hosts CF Montréal at GEODIS Park on Wednesday, July 22 at 7:30 p.m. CT for Pride Night.
Notes:
Nashville SC:
o is in first place in MLS at 11W-1L-3D and 36 points
o has won four straight matches
o is unbeaten in nine-straight MLS matches at 7W-0L-2D
o is unbeaten in 20 of 23 matches this season across all competitions (MLS, Concacaf Champions Cup)
o is 14W-3L-6D across all competitions this season
o is 7W-0L-1D at GEODIS Park in MLS this season
o is outscoring opponents 24-9 at home in MLS this season
o is outscoring opponents 32-11 in MLS and 41-14 across all competitions this season
o swept the season series against Atlanta United for the first time in club history (2W-0L-0D)
o is unbeaten in five of its last six matches against Atlanta (3W-1L-2D)
o is 7W-4L-5D all-time vs. Atlanta United FC (MLS, Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup)
Reed Baker-Whiting did not dress due to injury
Matthew Corcoran recorded his first MLS assist and goal contribution of the season
Cristian Espinoza did not dress due to injury
Dan Lovitz surpassed 25,000 career MLS minutes played at the sixth minute
Warren Madrigal did not dress due to injury
Jack Maher made his 150 th career MLS appearance
Shak Mohammed
o scored his second goal in as many career matches versus Atlanta United FC
o made his first start since May 2 at the Philadelphia Union
Brian Schwake made five saves and recorded his league-leading eighth shutout of the season
Sam Surridge started for the first time since April 7 versus Club América
Eddi Tagseth made his first appearance since injuring his lower body on April 28 versus Tigres UANL
Patrick Yazbek did not dress due to injury
Box score:
Nashville SC (11W-1L-3D) vs. Atlanta United FC (3W-10L-2D)
July 17, 2026 - GEODIS Park
Final score:
NSH: 1
ATL: 0
Scoring Summary:
NSH: Shaq Mohammed (A: Alex Muyl, Matthew Corcoran) 79'
Discipline:
NSH: Shaq Mohammed (Caution) 85'
ATL: Enea Mihaj (Caution) 90' + 10
Lineups:
NSH starters: Brian Schwake; Dan Lovitz, Maxwell Woledzi, Jack Maher (Jeisson Palacios 73'), Josh Bauer (Andy Najar, 64'); Matthew Corcoran, Eddi Tagseth (Bryan Acosta, 63'), Ahmed Qasem (Alex Muyl 73'); Sam Surridge, Hany Mukhtar (C), Shak Mohammed (Jordan Knight 90' + 6)
Substitutes: Joe Willis, Charles-Emile Brunet, Woobens Pacius, Thomas Williams
ATL starters: Lucas Hoyos; Elias Baez, Enea Mihaj, Matthew Edwards (Ronald Hernandez 62'), Tomas Jacob; Tristan Muyumba, Luke Brennan (Fafa Picault 83'), Alexey Miranchuk; Miguel Almiron (C), Jay Fortune (Will Reilly, 11'), Cooper Sanchez (Latte Lath 84')
Substitutes: Jayden Hibbert, Adrian Gill, Pedro Amador, Cayman Togashi, Ignacio Suarez-Couri
Match officials:
Referee: Filip Dujic
AR1: Cameron Blanchard
AR2: Jeffrey Swartzel
4TH: Lorenzo Hernandez
VAR: Younes Marrakchi
AVAR: Tom Supple
Weather: 80 degrees and cloudy
POST-MATCH QUOTES FROM NASHVILLE SOCCER CLUB VS. ATLANTA UNITED FC
HEAD COACH B.J. CALLAGHAN
(On the team's ability to see out tough results) "The foundation of what we always want to be is a team that competes with a really strong mentality and intensity. Those are things we can control, and I think you saw that on display tonight. I'm really proud of the group and how they handled a bunch of different factors. It was never used as an excuse. That's the foundation of this group and I think it's on display, whether we're playing beautiful soccer, or at times we have to grind out results. We can improve always, but if we always have a good mentality, a good competitive spirit and good intensity we can win these games."
MIDFIELDER SHAK MOHAMMED (On the second-half attack leading to his goal)
"First I want to say that I'm thankful to God again for the opportunity and privilege to be able to play this amazing sport, to be in Nashville and play with this team. I think we went into the half, and the conversation, with a lot of confidence [in ourselves]. We knew the quality we had. We did have some good patterns of play in the first half, and it was just one pass away from clicking. As expected, our first game back, the cohesion sometimes just takes a few breaths to get going, but we knew it was going to come. It was about being patient and waiting for the right moments to capitalize and score a goal."
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