New York City FC Announces Date of First Match at Etihad Park with Newsstand Activation

Published on July 17, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

New York City FC News Release







NEW YORK, NY - New York City FC is building on FIFA World Cup fever in its hometown with the New York City FC Newsstand, a branded activation launching today in SoHo, Manhattan that aims to drive awareness and adoption of the local Club.

Created in partnership with global creative agency Tavern, the campaign transforms the city's classic newspaper machines and newsstands into an interactive experience that brings the Club's own headlines directly to fans, announcing the 2027 opening of its new stadium, Etihad Park, in Willets Point, Queens.

Coinciding with the surge of excitement surrounding this summer's World Cup, the activation aims to turn casual football fans into lifelong New York City FC supporters by reminding New Yorkers that while the world's biggest football event may be temporary, New York City FC is here to stay.

The activation marks exactly one year until New York City FC's first match played at its permanent home and the first ever soccer-specific stadium in New York City, Etihad Park. On July 17, 2027, Etihad Park will open its doors to New York City FC fans for the first time.

The club seeded today's New York City FC Newsstand activation by placing custom New York City FC newspaper vending machines, designed and built by Tavern, across the city this week. Inspired by one of New York's most iconic street fixtures, the newspaper machines invited fans to pick up a special-edition New York City FC newspaper filled with Club content and scratch-off tickets offering the chance to win exclusive prizes, including tickets to future matches and experiences tied to the Club's new home. Fans were directed to today's SoHo launch, building intrigue, social conversation, and anticipation ahead of the main event.

The Newsstand itself builds on New York City FC's identity as "the FC made in NYC." Stocked with custom New York City FC-branded newspapers that include poster art, cut-out player cards, and scratch-offs, the experience invites fans to a photo opportunity featuring First Team players and Sky the Pigeon, the Club's official mascot. Scratch-off winners also have the chance to redeem prizes instantly.

In this way, the New York City FC Newsstand combines discovery, collectability and fan rewards, creating a distinctly local celebration of the sport at a moment when soccer is dominating the cultural conversation.

"New York is at the center of the soccer world this summer, and the New York City FC Newsstand gives us a chance to meet fans right in the middle of that excitement," said Lauren Scrima, Vice President of Marketing at New York City FC. "From the beginning, our goal was to create something that felt authentically New York while building anticipation for what's next for the Club. As we approach the opening of Etihad Park, the Newsstand is a celebration of our supporters, our city, and the future of soccer here."

"New York City FC briefed us to capture the World Cup excitement in New York right now while telling a bigger story about the Club's future," said Mike Perry, Founder and Chief Creative Officer at Tavern. "The Newsstand felt like the perfect expression of that idea. It's unmistakably New York City, rooted in discovery and community, and gives fans a tangible way to engage with the Club at a moment when anticipation for Etihad Park is building."

Tavern led the concept, strategy, creative development, design and production of the activation, including the custom-built newsstand experience, newspaper creative and fan engagement mechanics.

While the activation follows last year's widely celebrated New York City FC collaboration with Tavern, the viral "Five Borough Flight" stunt, the focus this year shifts from spectacle to participation, giving fans a reason to stop, engage and become part of the story themselves.

The New York City FC Newsstand launches at 47 Thompson Street in SoHo on July 17 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET for one day only. Additional teaser newspaper vending machines have been appearing across the city in the days leading up to the activation, helping to build intrigue, social conversation and anticipation ahead of today's SoHo launch.







Major League Soccer Stories from July 17, 2026

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