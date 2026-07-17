Sounders FC Falls 5-1 to Portland in Return to MLS Play

Published on July 17, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Seattle Sounders FC News Release









Sounders FC midfielder Paul Rothrock

(Seattle Sounders FC) Sounders FC midfielder Paul Rothrock(Seattle Sounders FC)

SEATTLE, WASH. - Sounders FC (7-4-3, 24 points) fell 5-1 to the Portland Timbers (5-8-2, 17 points) on Thursday evening on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field. The match marked the return to MLS action following an extensive break for FIFA World Cup 2026™, as Seattle lost to its archrival in its first Cascadia Cup fixture of the season. Hassani Dotson scored his first goal of the season for the Rave Green, who now embark on two-match road trip against Austin FC on Wednesday, July 22 at Q2 Stadium (5:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV, iHeartMedia Seattle, El Rey 1360 AM) and the Philadelphia Union on Saturday, July 25 at Subaru Park (4:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV, iHeartMedia Seattle, El Rey 1360 AM).

Prior to kickoff, Jimmy Gabriel, Sigi Schmid and Kasey Keller were formally enshrined to the Eternal Sounders Circle of Legends in a pre-match ceremony. After surpassing the required 75 percent voting threshold set forth by the club's Selection Electorate, the trio becomes the first individuals to be inducted into the Circle of Legends via the full nomination and selection process.

MATCH NOTES

Seattle sits in sixth place in the Western Conference with the result with 24 points (7-4-3).

Tonight was the 125th time that Seattle and Portland have met dating back to 1974 in the North American Soccer League, with Sounders FC leading the all-time series 58-48-19.

The two sides have played in the regular season 43 times since Portland joined MLS in 2011, with the series even at 16-16-11.

Hassani Doston scored his first goal of the season in the 87th minute, with Albert Rusnák adding his fifth assist of MLS play.

Seattle sits in third place in the Cascadia Cup standings with the result with no points (0-1-0). The Cascadia Cup represents a regional competition between Seattle, Portland and Vancouver. Vancouver currently leads the 2026 standings with six points (2-0-0), with Portland sitting second with three (1-2-0).

Tonight marked the first league match for Seattle since MLS took an extended break for FIFA World Cup 2026™. The Rave Green's last match took place on May 24 against LAFC.

Kasey Keller, Jimmy Gabriel and Sigi Schmid were honored in a pre-match ceremony as they were inducted into the Eternal Sounders Circle of Legends.

Seattle now hits the road for a two-match week, beginning against Austin FC on Wednesday, July 22 at Q2 Stadium (5:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV, iHeartMedia Seattle, El Rey 1360 AM) before taking on the Philadelphia Union on Saturday, July 25 (4:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV, iHeartMedia Seattle, El Rey 1360 AM).

MATCH SUMMARY

Seattle Sounders FC 1 - Portland Timbers 5

Thursday, July 17, 2025

Venue: Lumen Field

Referee: Rosendo Mendoza

Assistants: Nick Uranga, Kevin Lock

Fourth Official: Malik Badawi

VAR: Kevin Stott

Attendance: 35,383

Weather: 65 degrees and cloudy

SCORING SUMMARY

POR - Kevin Kelsy (Jimer Fory, Diego Chará) 19'

POR - Kamal Miller (Brandon Bye, Ariel Lassiter) 56'

POR - Colin Bassett (David Da Costa, Kevin Kelsy) 60'

POR - Kevin Kelsy 63'

SEA - Hassani Dotson (Albert Rusnák) 87'

POR - Antony Aravena (David Da Costa, Felipe Mora) 90+8'

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

SEA - Jackson Ragen (caution) 41'

SEA - Paul Rothrock (caution) 49'

LINEUPS & STATS

Seattle Sounders FC - Andrew Thomas; Kalani Kossa-Rienzi (Peter Kingston 64'), Antino Lopez (Stu Hawkins 84'), Jackson Ragen, Nouhou - Captain; Hassani Dotson, Snyder Brunell (Osaze De Rosario 64'); Jesús Ferreira (Paul Arriola 64'), Albert Rusnák, Paul Rothrock; Jordan Morris (Danny Musovski HT)

Substitutes not used: Stefan Frei, Sebastian Gomez, Yu Tsukanome

Total shots: 12

Shots on goal: 8

Fouls: 7

Offside: 2

Corner-kicks: 2

Saves: 5

Portland Timbers - James Pantemis; Brandon Bye, Finn Surman, Kamal Miller, Jimer Fory; David Da Costa, Diego Chará - Captain (João Ortiz 86'), Colin Bassett (Antony Aravena 72'); Antony Alves Santos (Ian Smith 90+1'), Kevin Kelsy (Felipe Mora 87'), Ariel Lassiter (João Caicedo 73')

Substitutes not used: Eric Miller, Tyler Muse, Santiago Jura, Aime Bonetig

Total shots: 19

Shots on goal: 10

Fouls: 7

Offside: 0

Corner-kicks: 8

Saves: 6

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Major League Soccer Stories from July 17, 2026

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