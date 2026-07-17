Earthquakes to Celebrate USA250 at California Clasico vs. LA Galaxy at Stanford Stadium with Bay Area's Largest Summer Fireworks Show
Published on July 17, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
San Jose Earthquakes News Release
SAN JOSE, Calif. - The San Jose Earthquakes are celebrating our nation's 250th Birthday in grandiose fashion at the 105th California Clasico presented by El Camino Health on Saturday, July 25, against the archrival LA Galaxy at Stanford Stadium. The incredible event will feature a Fan Fest, a pregame and halftime tribute to American heroes and the Bay Area's largest summer fireworks show. Kickoff is slated for 7:30 p.m. PT and will be broadcast globally on Apple TV, as well as via local radio KSFO 810 AM (English) and 1370 AM La Kaliente (Spanish).
In celebration of MLS' post-World Cup return, fans can purchase tickets with no fees from now through Sunday, July 19, at 11:59 p.m. PT. Single-game tickets are available for sale to the general public HERE.
The most iconic rivalry in Major League Soccer returns in compelling fashion, with each of the first 10,000 fans through the doors receiving a custom Quakes x Americana Shirsey presented by El Camino Health and the first 20,000 fans getting mini-U.S. flags.
This year's California Clasico commemorates a pivotal milestone in our country's history-250 years since the signing of the Declaration of Independence. Before the match, a Fan Fest will take place in the Sam McDonald Mall outside Stanford Stadium with a seemingly never-ending parade of activations including a Coors Light Beer Garden and Precision Wall, a military vehicles display courtesy of the Eagle Field Foundation featuring an authentic tank, Humvee and desert patrol vehicle, a custom trading card booth, live music from DJ Chuy Gomez, new merchandise from the Epicenter Shop Truck including an exclusive Tupac Shakur California Love collection, food trucks, inflatables and more partner booths.
Then before the opening whistle, our homage to local American heroes begins on the field. Skydivers from Team Fastrax, as well as the largest American flag that has ever encompassed the Stanford Stadium field for a Cali Clasico, will make appearances. U.S. Olympic gold medal figure skater and Mountain View native Brian Boitano will take part in the First Goal, followed by NASA Artemis-18 Astronaut and UC Berkeley alum Warren "Woody" Hoburg-the pilot of SpaceX Crew-6-firing the ceremonial Earthquakes siren as the players enter the field. While the 12th Marine Corps District presents the Colors, Air Force veteran Kimberly Icenhower will perform the National Anthem.
At halftime, former U.S. Secretary of Defense Leon Panetta, Hoburg, original World War II "Rosies" from the Rosie the Riveter Trust, and veterans from the Yountville Veterans Affairs (VA) Home will be honored for their long, meritorious service to our country. San Jose-born vocalist Jessica Johnson will sing "America the Beautiful", followed by a spectacular pyrotechnic display.
After the match, the fans can turn their attention upward at a brilliantly illuminated sky for the Bay Area's largest summer fireworks show.
The annual California Clasico will be played at Stanford Stadium for the 13th time since the game first came to The Farm in 2012, with last year's 1-1 draw attracting 42,881 fans-the second-highest MLS regular-season attendance west of the Mississippi River in 2025. In all, the Quakes are 5-3-4 in 12 matches against the Galaxy at Stanford, including four come-from-behind victories.
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