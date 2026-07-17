Official Statement from CF Montréal Regarding the Modernization of Olympic Stadium

Published on July 17, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Club de Foot Montreal News Release







CF Montréal welcomes today's announcement regarding the modernization of Olympic Stadium. This marks an important milestone and reflects a commitment to providing the province of Quebec with sports and entertainment infrastructure that matches its ambitions.

We commend the Government of Quebec and the Olympic Park for the work accomplished to date. We will now take the time to review the details of the project and continue our discussions with the various stakeholders to assess the next steps for the Club.

We remain convinced that a modern stadium is a key component in the continued growth and development of professional soccer in Montréal and across Quebec.







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