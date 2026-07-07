CF Montréal Resumes Play in TELUS Canadian Championship against Vancouver FC

Published on July 7, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Club de Foot Montreal News Release







LANGLEY, British Columbia - Following a six-week break for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, CF Montréal are back in action in British Columbia. The Club is set to play the first leg of its TELUS Canadian Championship quarterfinal against Canadian Premier League side Vancouver FC at The Stadium at Langley Events Centre Wednesday night at 10:00 p.m. EDT (OneSoccer, TSN 690).

In the preliminary round, the Bleu-blanc-noir hosted Alberta Premier League champions Calgary Blizzard on May 6 and advanced to the quarterfinals with a 5-0 victory. During the match, Ivan Losenko, Daniel Ríos and Frankie Amaya notably scored their first goals in a Montreal uniform.

In its last MLS match on May 23, Prince Owusu scored a hat trick and the Club closed a two-goal deficit in stoppage time to earn a 4-4 draw, the 100th in its MLS history.

Vancouver FC, the 2025 TELUS Canadian Championship finalists, defeated BC Premier League champions Langley United 2-0 on May 10 with goals from Tom Field and Nicolás Mezquida to advance to the next round. Last Saturday, Mohamed Amissi recorded a hat trick to help his team defeat Inter Toronto 4-0 at home. With the hat trick, Amissi improved his goal tally to six, making him the CPL's leading scorer.

Vancouver FC head coach Martin Nash will reunite with his former club. The Regina native suited up for the Bleu-blanc-noir in the 2003 A-League season where he recorded four goals and six assists (tied for team lead in assists with Mauro Biello) in 22 appearances. During that season, the Montrealers finished first in the Northeast division with a 16-6-6 record.

The winner of this quarterfinal will advance to the semifinal and take on the winner of the series between Vancouver Whitecaps FC and Cavalry FC.







Major League Soccer Stories from July 7, 2026

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