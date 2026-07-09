CF Montréal Signs Defender Luca Petrasso to Contract Extension

Published on July 9, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Club de Foot Montreal News Release







MONTREAL - CF Montréal announced today that it has signed defender Luca Petrasso to a contract extension for the 2027 (sprint season), 2027-28 and 2028-29 seasons, with an option for the 2029-30 season.

"We are very pleased to have reached this contract extension agreement with Luca," said CF Montréal Managing Director, Recruitment and Sporting Methodology Luca Saputo. "Since joining the Club, Luca has demonstrated his quality on the field, a high level of professionalism in his day-to-day work, and a sincere commitment to our sports project. This contract extension is good news for the Club and aligns with our ongoing sporting vision."

"I'm very happy and excited to extend my contract in Montreal," said Luca Petrasso. "I have enjoyed every moment so far, playing in front of the fans at Stade Saputo. I want to thank the Club for its trust, and I'm looking forward to continuing to do what I love over the next few years."

Petrasso, 26, officially joined CF Montréal on Feb. 7, 2025 after attending the Club's training camp as a trialist. He went on to become one of only three Montreal players to play all 34 MLS matches of the 2025 season.

In two seasons with the Bleu-blanc-noir, Petrasso made 46 MLS appearances (including 43 starts), scoring two goals and recording six assists. He also made three Leagues Cup appearances and played in three TELUS Canadian Championship matches, recording one assist.

He has played a total of 82 career games in MLS (67 as a starter), scoring two goals and recording 10 assists over five seasons with CF Montréal, Orlando City, and Toronto FC.

Transaction: CF Montréal signs defender Luca Petrasso to a contract extension for the 2027 (sprint season), 2027-28 and 2028-29 seasons, with an option for the 2029-30 season.







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