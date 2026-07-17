Orlando City SC Signs Homegrown Defender Clovis Archange to First Team Contract
Published on July 17, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Orlando City SC News Release
ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando City SC has signed defender Clovis Archange to a first team contract as a Homegrown Player through the 2027 calendar year with club options for the 2028 and 2029 calendar years, the club announced today.
"We are proud to see Clovis take this next step after progressing through our academy and Orlando City B and his journey with his National Team," said Orlando City SC General Manager and Sporting Director Ricardo Moreira. "His journey reflects the pathway we have built here at the club, where young players are developed with a clear vision for the professional level. Clovis has shown resilience, strong character and a commitment to his growth, and we believe he has the foundation to continue evolving within our first team environment."
Archange, 17, has made six appearances across all competitions for Orlando City B in MLS NEXT Pro, including four appearances and one start in 2026 following his recovery from a knee injury sustained in 2025.
The defender anchored the Orlando City U-18 team that won the 2025 Generation adidas Cup at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla. The annual tournament featured 80 teams from MLS academies and international clubs hailing from four continents. Archange was named to the 2025 Generation adidas Cup Rising XI prior to the start of the tournament.
On the international stage, Archange, who was born in Cameroon and raised in Montréal, Canada, made four appearances for Canada's U-17 National Team. He debuted in an international friendly in November 2024 and started three matches at the 2025 Concacaf U-17 Championship. He was also recently called up to Canada's U-20 squad for the 2026 Tournoi Maurice Revello in Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur, France, where he made three appearances.
TRANSACTION: Orlando City SC signs defender Clovis Archange from Orlando City B to a three-year First Team contract as a Homegrown Player through the 2027 calendar year, with club options in 2028 and 2029.
Clovis Archange [AR-kaynj]
Position: Defender
Height: 5-11
Born: July 1, 2008, in Douala, Cameroon
Hometown: Jacksonville, Fla.
Citizenship: CAN
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