St. Louis CITY SC Earns 3-2 Win over Cross-State Rivals Sporting KC at Energizer Park

Published on July 17, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

St. Louis City SC News Release







St. Louis CITY SC defeated cross-state rival Sporting Kansas City 3-2 on Thursday night, extending their unbeaten streak to six matches across all competitions. Sangbin Jeong opened the scoring in the 28th minute with his second MLS goal of the season. Marcel Hartel doubled the lead in the 36th minute off an assist from Simon Becher, with Eduard Löwen picking up the second assist. Sporting Kansas City responded before halftime with Capita Capemba finding the back of the net in 42nd minute, cutting CITY's lead in half. Dejan Joveljić leveled the match in the 76th minute but CITY SC regained the lead in the 86th minute earning a penalty kick. Löwen converted from the spot for his second MLS goal of the season.

St. Louis will travel to face LA Galaxy at Dignity Health Sports Park on Wednesday, July 22, with kickoff set for 9:30 p.m. CT.

Postgame Notes

Sangbin Jeong scored his second MLS goal of the season. The goal was Sangbin's 10th in his MLS career

Marcel Hartel scored his fourth goal of the MLS season and seventh across all competitions.

Hartel's goal was the club's 100th MLS regular season goal scored at Energizer Park.

Simon Becher recorded his team-leading fifth assist of the season

Eduard Löwen scored his second goal of the MLS season and fourth across all competitions in 2026

Löwen also earned his second assist of the season and third across all competitions this year

Palmer Ault made his MLS debut entering the match as a substitute in the second half

In their last six matches across all competitions, CITY SC is 5-0-1

July 16, 2026 - Energizer Park (St. Louis, MO)

Goal-Scoring Plays

STL: Sangbin Jeong, 28th minute - Sangbin Jeong scored with his head from the center of the box.

STL: Marcel Hartel (Simon Becher, Eduard Löwen), 36th minute - Marcel Hartel scored with a right footed shot from the left side of the box.

SKC: Capita Capemba, 42nd minute - Capita Capemba scored with a right footed shot from the right half-space outside the box to the top left corner.

SKC: Dejan Jovelijic (Manu García), 76th minute - Dejan Jovelijic scored with a left footed shot from the center of the box.

STL: Eduard Löwen (penalty kick), 86th minute - Eduard Löwen scored from the penalty spot with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.

Scoring Summary

STL: Sangbin Jeong, 28'

STL: Marcel Hartel (Simon Becher, Eduard Löwen), 36'

SKC: Capita Capemba, 42'

SKC: Dejan Joveljic (Manu Garcia), 76'

STL: Eduard Löwen (penalty kick), 86'

Misconduct Summary

SKC: Capita Capemba (caution), 78'

STL: Ben Lundt (caution), 90'

SKC: Kwaku Agyabeng (caution), 90'+7

STL: Daniel Edelman (caution), 90'+8

Lineups

STL: GK Ben Lundt; D Lukas MacNaughton, D Timo Baumgartl, D Dante Polvara; M Tomas Totland (Jaziel Orozco, 88'), M Daniel Edelman, M Conrad Wallem (Rafael Santos, 46'), M Eduard Löwen (Tomás Ostrák, 88'), M Marcel Hartel ©; F Simon Becher (Palmer Ault, 90'+6), F Sangbin Jeong (Miguel Perez, 64')

Substitutes not used: GK Christian Olivares, D Fallou Fall, D Kyle Hiebert, F Mykhi Joyner

TOTAL SHOTS: 21; SHOTS ON GOAL: 6; FOULS: 15; OFFSIDES: 1; CORNER KICKS: 5; SAVES: 0

SKC: GK Stefan Cleveland; D Ian James (Jake Davis, 46'), D Or Blorian (Ethan Bartlow, 75'), D Jansen Miller, D Jayden Reid; M Lasse Berg Johnsen, M Zorhan Bassong (Kwaku Agyabeng, 75'), M Capita (Stephen Afrifa, 85'), M Calvin Harris; F Dejan Jovelijic ©, F Manu García

Substitutes not used: GK John Pulskamp, D Emir Karic, M Cielo Tschantret, M Jacob Bartlett, F Shapi Suleymanov

TOTAL SHOTS: 11; SHOTS ON GOAL: 2; FOULS: 11; OFFSIDES: 0; CORNER KICKS: 6; SAVES: 3

Referee: Allen Chapman

Assistant Referees: Logan Brown, Andrew Bigelow, Fotis Bazakos

VAR: Edvin Jurisevic

AVAR: Tom Supple

Venue: Energizer Park

Weather: Cloudy, 82 degrees







Major League Soccer Stories from July 17, 2026

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