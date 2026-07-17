LA Galaxy Announce Sellout for El Tráfico Presented by Intermex

Published on July 17, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

LA Galaxy News Release







LOS ANGELES - The sixtime MLS Cup champion LA Galaxy announced today that tickets are sold out for the 2026 LA Galaxy vs LAFC match at Dignity Health Sports Park on Thursday, July 17 at 7:25 p.m. PT (FOX, Apple TV). As Major League Soccer returns following the FIFA World Cup 2026™, the spotlight immediately turns to Southern California for the league's now sold-out marquee rivalry.

Fans are strongly encouraged to arrive early, as a maximum capacity crowd is expected for one of the marquee rivalries of MLS. Stadium gates open at 5:30 p.m. PT and fans are encouraged to arrive by 6 p.m. PT to experience all that an LA Galaxy match has to offer.

El Tráfico, one of the most anticipated fixtures in North American soccer, has regularly produced memorable moments, including the July 4, 2023 meeting at the Rose Bowl, where 82,110 fans watched the Galaxy defeat LAFC 2-1, setting the record for the largest standalone attendance in MLS history. With both clubs looking to establish momentum for the stretch run, the stakes are high in a rivalry that has consistently delivered unforgettable moments. Last season alone featured a pair of thrilling draws, including Marco Reus' late equalizer in a 2-2 match in Carson and Maya Yoshida's stoppage-time header in a dramatic 3-3 contest at BMO Stadium. The Galaxy enter the match with a 10-9-7 edge in the all-time series and will look to add another chapter to the rivalry's storied history.

Fans interested in attending are encouraged to purchase tickets through secondary channels such as AXS Resale, the club's official resale ticketing partner. For more information, visit www.lagalaxy.com.







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