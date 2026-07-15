11th Edition of Campeón de Campeones Draws Sellout Crowd for Saturday July 25
Published on July 15, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
LA Galaxy News Release
LOS ANGELES - The 11th Edition of the 2026 Campeón de Campeones at Dignity Health Sports Park is sold out for the July 25 Mexican championship match between the 2025 Liga MX Apertura champion, Deportivo Toluca FC, and the 2026 LIGA MX Clausura champion, Cruz Azul.
The match at Dignity Health Sports Park on Saturday, July 25 will kickoff at 5:30 p.m. PT. Stadium gates open at 3:30 p.m. PT. Fans are encouraged to arrive early to experience all that the match has to offer.
The Media Credential Application process for the 2026 Campeón de Campeones is still open. The deadline to submit applications for event coverage is Tuesday, July 21. No credential applications or changes will be accepted after the deadline. Applying for credentials does not guarantee credentials will be approved. All applicants must be on assignment, and credentials per outlet will be limited. Media can access the online application at this link.
The Campeón de Campeones match will broadcast live on Univision, TUDN, TUDN Radio and the TUDN app at 5:30 p.m. PT / 8:30 p.m. ET.
Cruz Azul defeated Pumas UNAM 2-1 in stoppage time at Estadio Olímpico Universitario on May 24 to clinch the 2026 Clausura. Toluca won the 2025 Apertura and secured their back-to-back league titles after defeating Tigres in a dramatic 12-round penalty shootout in the final. For the tenth consecutive occasion, Campeón de Campeones will be played at Dignity Health Sports Park, home of the six-time MLS Cup Champion LA Galaxy in Carson, Calif.
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