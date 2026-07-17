Ruben Ramos Jr., Dylan Vanney Selected to Represent the U.S. for 2026 Concacaf U-20 Championship in Mexico

Published on July 17, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

LA Galaxy News Release







LOS ANGELES - LA Galaxy forward Ruben Ramos Jr. and Ventura County FC midfielder Dylan Vanney have been selected by U.S. U-19 Men's National Team head coach Gonzalo Segares to represent the United States at the 2026 Concacaf U-20 Championship, which will take place from July 24 - August 9 in Mexico. The tournament serves as Concacaf's qualifying competition for the 2027 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan and the 2027 Pan American Games in Lima, Peru.

"We are proud of Ruben and Dylan for being selected to represent the United States at the Concacaf U-20 Championship," said Gordon Kljestan, Vice President of Soccer Operations, LA Galaxy. "Both players have worked hard to earn this opportunity, and we look forward to watching them compete on the international stage and continue their development with the U.S. National Team."

Ramos Jr., 19, earned his first start of the 2026 campaign on April 22 in Columbus, his second-ever start for the Galaxy overall. His 2026 MLS Regular Season debut came as a second-half substitute against Charlotte FC on the final match day of February. The LA native is a Galaxy Academy product who has earned 11 appearances (2 starts) in all competitions for the Galaxy since his debut for the club as a second-half substitute against Sporting KC on June 15, 2024. During the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro Regular Season, Ramos Jr. tallied four goals and one assist in 13 appearances (12 starts) for Ventura County FC. Ramos Jr. was called up by the U.S. U-19 National Team for friendlies against Spain and Ukraine in June 2025. Notably, Ramos Jr. tallied two goals in five appearances (5 starts) for the U.S. U-20 Men's Youth National Team at the Concacaf U-20 Championship, helping his side qualify for the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Chile.

Ramos Jr. and Vanney are LA Galaxy Academy products who have continued to grow within the organization, appearing for both Ventura County FC and the LA Galaxy First Team.

Following a pre-tournament camp at Real Salt Lake's America First Training Ground, the United States will open Group A play against Haiti on July 25, face El Salvador on July 28, and conclude the group stage against Cuba on July 31, with all three matches set to kick off at 9 p.m. ET from Estadio Cuauhtémoc in Puebla, Mexico. The top two teams from each group, along with the two best third-place finishers, will advance to the quarterfinals, where a victory would secure qualification for both the 2027 FIFA U-20 World Cup and the 2027 Pan American Games. With Ramos Jr. and Vanney on the roster, the LA Galaxy are among the 13 MLS clubs represented as the United States pursues a return to the FIFA U-20 World Cup. All tournament matches will be broadcast in English on FOX Broadcast networks with select matches on the Concacaf YouTube channel.

The LA Galaxy Academy has long taken a holistic approach to player development, shaping athletes, students, and people by instilling core values such as respect, integrity, commitment, and community. Through elite onfield training and a strong academic partnership with CalOPS, the program provides its studentathletes with an accredited, NCAAapproved education that supports both their soccer careers and their college goals. This foundation continues to influence players even after they move on from the Academy.







Major League Soccer Stories from July 17, 2026

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