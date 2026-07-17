Real Salt Lake Trades FW Marcos Zambrano to New England Revolution

Published on July 17, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Real Salt Lake News Release







HERRIMAN, Utah - Real Salt Lake announces today that it has traded forward Marcos Zambrano to New England Revolution in exchange for New England's 2029 second-round MLS SuperDraft pick. RSL will retain a percentage of a future transfer or trade.

Zambrano, 21, permanently departs the Wasatch Front for the Northeast after arriving at the Claret-and-Cobalt nearly twelve months ago during the 2025 summer transfer window from Portuguese side Guimarãs B. Since his arrival in Utah, Zambrano played a significant role in the Real Monarchs' MLS NEXT Pro 2025/26 attack, appearing in 13 matches across all competitions for Real Monarchs. The U.S. Youth international striker logged eight goals, three of which have come in the early stages of the 2026 MLS NEXT Pro season.

Internationally representing the Stars-and-Stripes, Zambrano joined RSL Homegrown sensation Zavier Gozo in Rancagua, Chile to participate in the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup last fall. Appearing in all five matches for the United States in its Quarterfinal run, Zambrano logged one goal on the world's largest youth stage.

RSL returns to 2026 MLS reg. season action next Wed., July 22, at Los Angeles Football Club. RSL also travels to Portland on Sat., July 25 and St. Louis on Sat., August 1 in Major League Soccer action prior to a trio of Leagues Cup contests at home from August 4-11.

The fourth-year MLS vs. Liga MX tournament sees RSL host the legendary Tigres UANL on Tues., August 4 at America First Field, kicking off a run that also sees Atlante CF on Sat., August 8 and FC Juarez on Tues., August 11, prior to home MLS contests against Minnesota United on Sat., August 15 and FC Dallas on Wed., August 19. Those five home games in 16 days could be critical to RSL's 2026 campaigns on various fronts, with Head Coach Pablo Mastroeni's side boasting eight wins in nine home matches so far in 2026.

With Wednesday's dominant 4-1 victory over English visitors Burnley FC, RSL enters Leagues Cup 2026 with an all-time 18-10-7 (W-L-T) mark against international visitors on Utah soil.

Please visit www.RSL.com/tickets for more information on RSL's MLS and Leagues Cup slates.







Major League Soccer Stories from July 17, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.