Sporting KC Acquires Two 2026 International Roster Slots

Published on July 17, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Sporting Kansas City News Release







Sporting Kansas City announced today that the club has acquired two 2026 international roster slots in a pair of trades with the Philadelphia Union and the Seattle Sounders.

Sporting has acquired an international roster slot and the 22nd spot in the Waiver Order from Philadelphia in exchange for the first spot in the Waiver Order along with $100,000 in 2026 General Allocation Money (GAM). Sporting has also acquired an international roster slot from Seattle in exchange for $250,000 in 2026 GAM.

Sporting now has 10 international slots on its 2026 roster, one of which is open and nine are occupied by the following players: Kwaku Agyabeng, Zorhan Bassong, Lasse Berg Johnsen, Or Blorian, Diego Borges, Capita Capemba, Emir Karic, Moises Mosquera and Shapi Suleymanov.

Sporting KC returns for the club's first home match since the World Cup break this coming Wednesday, July 22 when the team welcomes Minnesota United to Sporting Park. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. CT on Apple TV while the match will also be available locally on the radio via Sports Radio 810 WHB (English) and La Grande 1340 AM (Spanish). Tickets are available via SeatGeek.com.

Transaction: Sporting Kansas City (MLS) acquires two 2026 international roster slots in trades with the Philadelphia Union (MLS) and the Seattle Sounders (MLS). Sporting acquires an international roster slot and the 22nd spot in the Waiver Order from Philadelphia in exchange for the first spot in the Waiver Order and $100,000 in 2026 General Allocation Money. Sporting also acquires an international roster slot from Seattle in exchange for $250,000 in 2026 General Allocation Money.







Major League Soccer Stories from July 17, 2026

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