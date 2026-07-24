SKC Visits LAFC on Saturday

Published on July 24, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Sporting Kansas City News Release







After a 2-1 win on Wednesday at Sporting Park, Sporting Kansas City will return to the road to take on LAFC at 9:30 p.m. CT on Saturday at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles.

The Western Conference match-up will be available to watch in English (Keith Costigan and Maurice Edu) and Spanish (Sergio Ruiz and Walter Roque) on Apple TV, while pub partners across the Sporting Pub Network will also show all of the action. In addition, local radio coverage will air on Sports Radio 810 WHB (Blake Aerni and Jon Kempin) and La Grande 1340 AM (Josue Orantes and Diego Gutierrez) with audio streams in the SKC mobile app.

Saturday's showdown marks the halfway point of Sporting's regular season campaign and SKC enters game 17 of 34 coming off a 2-1 win over Minnesota United FC at mid-week. Designated Players Dejan Joveljic and Manu Garcia both scored to continue their strong run of form, while Stefan Cleveland recorded six saves in goal for the victory.

Garcia now has a goal contribution in each of his last five appearances - a new personal MLS career best streak -- while Joveljic has goals in back-to-back games since the World Cup break. The Serbian striker has recorded a team-leading eight goals and two assists this season to become one of only three MLS players with 10 goal contributions in each of the past five seasons along with Hany Mukhtar and Cristian Espinoza.

Similarly, LAFC's Designated Player duo of Son-Heung Min and Denis Bouanga -- two of the three highest paid active players in the Western Conference -- enter MLS Matchday 18 in strong runs of form with goals in each of LAFC's two games following the World Cup. Bouanga leads LAFC with 13 goals across all competitions this season while Son, who will represent the club in the MLS All-Star Game next week, leads Major League Soccer with 10 assists.

Son captained South Korea at FIFA World Cup 26 as LAFC had a league-high four players participating in the tournament. Jacob Shaffelburg, Mathieu Choiniere and Stephen Eustáquio all featured for Canada during the World Cup, however Eustáquio has since returned to FC Porto after his loan to LAFC ended on June 30.

LAFC is in the club's first season with head coach Marc Dos Santos, who was the first-ever head coach of Sporting KC II as he led the then-Swope Park Rangers to the 2016 USL Cup Final. LAFC leads the league with 10 shutouts this season -- nine of which have come with 39-year-old goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, who won the 2018 FIFA World Cup with France, in net -- while Sporting KC will be seeking the team's first clean sheet of the year on Saturday.

The hosts have won three straight MLS matches -- including a 3-0 triumph at rivals LA Galaxy last week and a 3-1 home win against Real Salt Lake on Wednesday -- and continue to be a perennial power in Major League Soccer with the most points, wins and goals scored since entering MLS in 2018. Sporting is winless in 10 straight games against LAFC dating back to 2021 (0-8-2), including a 3-1 loss to LAFC in extra time in the 2024 U.S. Open Cup Final at BMO Stadium.

Sporting Kansas City at Los Angeles FC

2026 MLS Regular Season | Game 17

Saturday, July 25 | 9:30 p.m. CT (9:40 kickoff)

BMO Stadium | Los Angeles, California

Broadcast Schedule

Watch: Apple TV | Pub Partners

Listen: 810 AM, 1340 AM or SKC App







Major League Soccer Stories from July 24, 2026

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