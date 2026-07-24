Inter Miami CF Visits CF Montréal in Search of a Sixth Consecutive Win

Published on July 24, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







Inter Miami CF (10W-2L-4D, 34 points) will play its next MLS regular season fixture on the road this Saturday, July 25, with the team heading to Montreal, Canada to take on CF Montréal (4W-9L-3D, 15 points). Kic off at Stade Saputo is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.

Where to Watch

Fans around the world can tune in to the action live on Apple TV.

Past Match

Inter Miami resumed MLS regular season action on Wednesday night with a 3-2 victory at home against Chicago Fire FC as the Club picked up a fifth consecutive win.

A brace by striker Luis Suárez, who achieved two career milestones that evening by reaching 100 appearances and 50 goals for Inter Miami, and a strike by Academy product Preston Plambeck, his first in MLS and for the Club's First Team, secured the result for the team at Nu Stadium.

Inter Miami this Regular Season

Overall, Inter Miami has recorded 10 wins, two losses, and four draws so far this MLS regular season for a total 34 points, and sits second in the Eastern Conference standings.

Leo Messi, the reigning MLS Landon Donovan MVP Award and Golden Boot presented by Audi winner, leads the team in goals with 12 so far. Midfielder Telasco Segovia and Messi, meanwhile, are tied as Inter Miami's top assist providers so far this league campaign with eight each.

Squad Reinforcement

On Wednesday, Inter Miami announced the marquee signing of Brazilian international midfielder Casemiro. The five-time UEFA Champions League-winning midfielder joins the Club as a free agent and will remain under contract through the conclusion of the 2027 MLS Sprint Season, with an extension option until June 2029.

The midfielder joined the team's roster pending receipt of his P-1 Visa.

Previously Against CF Montréal

Saturday's meeting presents the 13th matchup between the sides in Club history. So far, Inter Miami has posted five wins, six losses, and a draw when facing CF Montréal.

Last season, Inter Miami secured wins over the Canadian-based club in both 2025 regular season games. Most recently, the Herons picked up a 1-4 victory on the road at Stade Saputo last year on July 7.

Scouting CF Montréal

CF Montréal hosts Inter Miami after falling 1-0 at Nashville SC on Wednesday. Overall, the Montreal club has recorded four wins, nine losses, and three draws for a total 15 points this regular season and sits 13th in the Eastern Conference table.

Forward Prince Owusu has been the team's top contributor this league season, tallying nine goals and five assists in 15 appearances thus far.







Major League Soccer Stories from July 24, 2026

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