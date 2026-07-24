Inter Miami CF Visits CF Montréal in Search of a Sixth Consecutive Win
Published on July 24, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Inter Miami CF News Release
Inter Miami CF (10W-2L-4D, 34 points) will play its next MLS regular season fixture on the road this Saturday, July 25, with the team heading to Montreal, Canada to take on CF Montréal (4W-9L-3D, 15 points). Kic off at Stade Saputo is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.
Where to Watch
Fans around the world can tune in to the action live on Apple TV.
Past Match
Inter Miami resumed MLS regular season action on Wednesday night with a 3-2 victory at home against Chicago Fire FC as the Club picked up a fifth consecutive win.
A brace by striker Luis Suárez, who achieved two career milestones that evening by reaching 100 appearances and 50 goals for Inter Miami, and a strike by Academy product Preston Plambeck, his first in MLS and for the Club's First Team, secured the result for the team at Nu Stadium.
Inter Miami this Regular Season
Overall, Inter Miami has recorded 10 wins, two losses, and four draws so far this MLS regular season for a total 34 points, and sits second in the Eastern Conference standings.
Leo Messi, the reigning MLS Landon Donovan MVP Award and Golden Boot presented by Audi winner, leads the team in goals with 12 so far. Midfielder Telasco Segovia and Messi, meanwhile, are tied as Inter Miami's top assist providers so far this league campaign with eight each.
Squad Reinforcement
On Wednesday, Inter Miami announced the marquee signing of Brazilian international midfielder Casemiro. The five-time UEFA Champions League-winning midfielder joins the Club as a free agent and will remain under contract through the conclusion of the 2027 MLS Sprint Season, with an extension option until June 2029.
The midfielder joined the team's roster pending receipt of his P-1 Visa.
Previously Against CF Montréal
Saturday's meeting presents the 13th matchup between the sides in Club history. So far, Inter Miami has posted five wins, six losses, and a draw when facing CF Montréal.
Last season, Inter Miami secured wins over the Canadian-based club in both 2025 regular season games. Most recently, the Herons picked up a 1-4 victory on the road at Stade Saputo last year on July 7.
Scouting CF Montréal
CF Montréal hosts Inter Miami after falling 1-0 at Nashville SC on Wednesday. Overall, the Montreal club has recorded four wins, nine losses, and three draws for a total 15 points this regular season and sits 13th in the Eastern Conference table.
Forward Prince Owusu has been the team's top contributor this league season, tallying nine goals and five assists in 15 appearances thus far.
Major League Soccer Stories from July 24, 2026
- San Diego FC Signs Goalkeeper Marcus Alstrup - San Diego FC
- Inter Miami CF Visits CF Montréal in Search of a Sixth Consecutive Win - Inter Miami CF
- San Jose Earthquakes Forward Nonso Adimabua Undergoes Successful Sports Hernia Surgery - San Jose Earthquakes
- LAFC Seeks Fourth Straight Win When Sporting KC Visits BMO Stadium this Saturday - Los Angeles FC
- San Diego FC Signs Tunisian Winger Elias Achouri to a Designated Player Contract - San Diego FC
- LAFC Acquires International Roster Slot from CF Montreal - Los Angeles FC
- Minnesota United FC vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC Preview - Minnesota United FC
- Preview: Rapids Travel for Road Matchup with St. Louis CITY SC - Colorado Rapids
- St. Louis CITY SC Returns Home to Face Colorado Rapids on Saturday - St. Louis City SC
- MLS Disciplinary Committee Decisions Announced - MLS
- CF Montréal Hosts Inter Miami CF on Saturday at Stade Saputo - Club de Foot Montreal
- Shake off the Rust, Build on Success: Materials of the Match - Charlotte FC
- Match Preview: Nashville SC at Orlando City SC - Nashville SC
- Houston Dynamo FC Close Two-Match Homestand, Hosting Austin FC in a Texas Showdown on H-Town Night - Houston Dynamo FC
- LA Galaxy Set to Take on San Jose at Stanford Stadium in Walmart Saturday Showdown - LA Galaxy
- RELEASE: FC Cincinnati Loan Defender Gilberto Flores to Club Libertad Asunción - FC Cincinnati
- CF Montréal Acquires up to $625,000 in General Allocation Money from San Diego FC in Exchange for Defender Dagur Dan Thórhallsson - Club de Foot Montreal
- Four Inter Miami CF Academy Products Called up for the 2026 Concacaf U-20 Championship - Inter Miami CF
- FC Cincinnati Travel to Face Columbus Crew in First Leg of Hell Is Real Derby - FC Cincinnati
- San Diego FC Acquires Defender Dagur Dan Thórhallsson - San Diego FC
- SKC Visits LAFC on Saturday - Sporting Kansas City
- Keys to the Match: Number Nine - New York City FC
- Revolution Host Atlanta United FC on Saturday Night - New England Revolution
- Colorado Rapids Sign Midfielder Wayne Frederick to New Contract - Colorado Rapids
- Real Salt Lake Continues Travels to Face Portland Timbers FC Saturday - Real Salt Lake
- CF Montréal Acquires Defender Brayan Ceballos from New England Revolution - Club de Foot Montreal
- Revolution Acquire up to $850K in GAM from CF Montréal for Defender Brayan Ceballos - New England Revolution
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
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