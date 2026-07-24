RELEASE: FC Cincinnati Loan Defender Gilberto Flores to Club Libertad Asunción

Published on July 24, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Cincinnati News Release







CINCINNATI - FC Cincinnati have loaned defender Gilberto Flores to Club Libertad Asunción of the Paraguayan Primer División through June 2027, with a club option to buy, the club announced today.

FC Cincinnati acquired Flores via transfer from Libertad in January of 2025 as a U22 Initiative Player. Since joining the Orange and Blue a season ago, Flores has made 35 appearances - 24 starts - across all competitions.

Flores, 23, returns to his hometown of Asunción, Paraguay and rejoins his first club in Libertad where he made his professional debut in 2022. Flores made over 40 appearances in the top-flight of Paraguayan soccer between 2022-2024.

TRANSACTION: On July 24, 2026, FC Cincinnati loan defender Gilberto Flores to Club Libertad Asunción through June 2027, with a club option to buy.







Major League Soccer Stories from July 24, 2026

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