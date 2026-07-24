San Jose Earthquakes Forward Nonso Adimabua Undergoes Successful Sports Hernia Surgery
Published on July 24, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
San Jose Earthquakes News Release
SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose Earthquakes forward Nonso Adimabua has undergone successful surgery to repair a sports hernia (athletic pubalgia) and will subsequently be placed on the injured list.
Adimabua, 25, is in his first Major League Soccer campaign after signing with the Earthquakes' First Team following a productive preseason, logging three appearances in all competitions (two starts). He made his first start in league play on May 13 on the road against Seattle Sounders FC and recorded his first MLS assist in the second minute.
After a prolific collegiate career at the University of San Francisco and University of California, Berkeley, along with a spell in USL League Two with San Francisco Glens SC, Adimabua delivered a breakout year with San Jose's MLS NEXT Pro side in 2025, setting a club single-season record with 19 total goal contributions (13g/6a). A native of Asaba, Nigeria, Adimabua began his youth career in Florida at Morningside High School.
The Earthquakes host the LA Galaxy on Saturday, July 25, at Stanford Stadium in the 105th California Clasico across all competitions, presented by El Camino Health. Kickoff is slated for 7:30 p.m. PT with the match to be broadcast on Apple TV (English/Spanish) as well as via local radio on KSFO 810 AM (English) and La Kaliente 1370 AM (Spanish).
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San Jose Earthquakes forward Nonso Adimabua
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