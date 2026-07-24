Preview: Rapids Travel for Road Matchup with St. Louis CITY SC
Published on July 24, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Colorado Rapids News Release
The Colorado Rapids (6-9-1, 19 pts., 11th West) are set for their second match in four days as they travel to face St. Louis CITY SC (6-6-4, 22 pts., 8th West) on Saturday, July 25. Kickoff at Energizer Park is set for 6:30 p.m. MT, with coverage available on Apple TV, Altitude Sports Radio, Tico Sports Spanish Radio, ColoradoRapids.com, and the Colorado Rapids app.
The Rapids will look to keep momentum from their most recent match this past Wednesday in Colorado. After playing San Diego FC to a 0-0 scoreline for most of the match, the Rapids found their breakthrough in stoppage time of the second half in a memorable moment for the club's most recent acquisition. After receiving a pass from Paxten Aaronson into the middle of the box, defender and debutant Loïc Williams put a shot on goal with one of the match's final actions to find the back of the net and send the home crowd into a frenzy.
Also highlighting the match was Lucas Herrington's return to MLS action following his appearance with Australia in the FIFA World Cup. The 18-year-old defender became the youngest active MLS player to ever appear in the tournament and started two games, including the nation's Round of 32 match against Egypt. Herrington was also selected to represent Colorado at the 2026 MLS All-Star Game in Charlotte next week.
On the other end of the matchup is a St. Louis side that has been in their best form of the season over their last five matches. The club is unbeaten in that span with a 4-0-1 record as they have vaulted their way up the Western Conference standings. St. Louis' most recent result came on Wednesday in a convincing 3-1 victory on the road against the LA Galaxy.
Colorado will have their eyes set on revenge in this contest, with the club falling to St. Louis in the first matchup that these two played this season back in May. Jeong Sang-Bin recorded the only goal in the match as St. Louis took all three points in the 1-0 victory.
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