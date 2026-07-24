San Diego FC Acquires Defender Dagur Dan Thórhallsson
Published on July 24, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
San Diego FC News Release
SAN DIEGO - San Diego FC (SDFC) announced today that the Club has acquired Defender Dagur Dan Thórhallsson guaranteed through June 2028 with Club options for the 2028/29 season from CF Montréal in exchange for $350,000 in 2026 GAM and $150,000 in 2027 GAM. Additionally, Montréal could receive up to an additional $125,000 in GAM if certain performance metrics are met.
"We're happy to get this over the line and welcome Dagur to San Diego FC," said SDFC Sporting Director Tyler Heaps. "He is an experienced player in this league and internationally with the quality to make an immediate impact. We believe he'll be an important player for our group, and we're excited to welcome him and his family to San Diego."
Thórhallsson, 26, joins SDFC after spending the first half of the 2026 season with CF Montréal, where he made 10 appearances (seven starts) and scored one goal. He first arrived in MLS in January 2023 after signing a two-year contract with Orlando City SC. Dagur made his MLS debut as a second-half substitute in Orlando's 1-0 win over the New York Red Bulls on Feb. 25, 2023. In July 2024, he signed a contract extension with Orlando and went on to make 116 appearances (70 starts), recording nine goals and 11 assists across all competitions during his three seasons with the Club.
A product of Haukar Hafnarfjörður's academy, Thórhallsson made his first-team debut in 2016 before gaining experience on loan with KAA Gent in Belgium, Keflavík ÍF in Iceland and Mjøndalen IF in Norway. He joined Breiðablik ahead of the 2022 season, helping the club capture the 2022 Icelandic Championship. Across his professional career, Thórhallsson has made 118 appearances in all competitions, recording 18 goals and 11 assists.
A native of Hafnarfjörður, Iceland, Thórhallsson has represented Iceland at every level from the U-16s through the senior national team. He made his senior international debut on Nov. 6, 2022, in a friendly against Saudi Arabia. Overall, Thórhallsson has earned 11 senior international caps, including an appearance against Wales during the 2024 UEFA Nations League.
Transaction: SDFC acquire defender Dagur Dan Thórhallsson guaranteed through June 2028 with Club options for the 2028/29 season from CF Montréal in exchange for $350,000 in 2026 GAM and $150,000 in 2027 GAM. CF Montréal could receive up to an additional $125,000 GAM if certain performance metrics are met.
Name: Dagur Dan Thórhallsson
Position: Defender
Height: 5'10"
Weight: 162 lbs.
Born: 5/2/2000
Age: 26
Birthplace: Hafnarfjorour, Iceland
Pronunciation: DAH-ghoor DAHN THOWR-halt-son
For the latest news and Club updates, please visit SanDiegoFC.com, follow @SanDiegoFC on social media across all platforms, and use the hashtag #SanDiegoFC.
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