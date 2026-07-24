Revolution Acquire up to $850K in GAM from CF Montréal for Defender Brayan Ceballos

Published on July 24, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

New England Revolution News Release







FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The New England Revolution acquired up to $850,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM) from CF Montréal in exchange for defender Brayan Ceballos. The Revolution receive $500,000 in 2026 GAM and $250,000 in 2027 GAM, plus an additional $100,000 in conditional GAM, and also retain a percentage of Ceballos' sell-on rights.

"We are grateful to Brayan for all his contributions during his time in New England. We wish him all the best in Montreal," said Chris Tierney, Revolution General Manager and Chief Soccer Officer. "As we look to continue improving the first team, generating this significant amount of allocation money will allow us to continue investing in the roster in the future."

Over two seasons with New England, the Colombian center back logged 38 appearances, 37 of them starts, and tallied three goals in regular season play. Ceballos's professional career also included time with Ukrainian side Dynamo Kyiv, Brazilian outfit Fortaleza, and Colombian clubs Junior, Deportes Quindío, and Universitario Popayán.

The Revolution continue the MLS season on Saturday, July 25 vs. Atlanta United FC. After the 7:30 p.m. ET contest at Gillette Stadium, fans will be treated to a postgame fireworks display. Watch every minute of MLS action on Apple TV in English or Spanish. Listen to the Revolution on the club's local radio partners: 98.5 The Sports Hub (English), Rumba 97.7 FM (Spanish), and 1260 AM Nossa Radio USA (Portuguese).

TRANSACTION: New England Revolution acquire up to $850,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM) from CF Montréal in exchange for defender Brayan Ceballos on July 24, 2026. The Revolution receive $500,000 in 2026 GAM and $250,000 in 2027 GAM, plus an additional $100,000 in conditional GAM, and also retain a percentage of Ceballos' sell-on rights.







Major League Soccer Stories from July 24, 2026

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