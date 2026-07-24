CF Montréal Acquires up to $625,000 in General Allocation Money from San Diego FC in Exchange for Defender Dagur Dan Thórhallsson

Published on July 24, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Club de Foot Montreal News Release







MONTREAL - CF Montréal announced today that it has acquired up to $625,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM) from San Diego FC in exchange for defender Dagur Dan Thórhallsson.

Under the terms of the transaction, CF Montréal will receive a guaranteed $350,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM) in 2026, as well as $150,000 in GAM in 2027, with the possibility of receiving up to an additional $125,000 in GAM if certain performance-based conditions are met. Montreal will also hold a percentage of a future transfer of the player.

A native of Hafnarfjorour, Iceland, Thórhallsson initially joined the Bleu-blanc-noir on Dec. 10, 2025, from Orlando City. During the 2026 season, he appeared in 10 matches for CF Montréal, including seven starts, totaling 608 minutes played.

Transaction: CF Montréal acquires up to $625,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM) from San Diego FC in exchange for defender Dagur Dan Thórhallsson. The Club will receive a guaranteed $350,000 in GAM in 2026, as well as $150,000 in GAM in 2027, and could also receive up to an additional $125,000 in GAM if certain performance-related conditions are met.







Major League Soccer Stories from July 24, 2026

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