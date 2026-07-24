Shake off the Rust, Build on Success: Materials of the Match
Published on July 24, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Charlotte FC News Release
The Crown is back in action for the second time this week, with a trip to New Jersey next up for the squad. Tomorrow's matchup will see Charlotte FC take on Red Bull New York at Sports Illustrated Stadium with kickoff slated for 6:30 p.m. ET, and fans can tune in to all the action on Apple TV.
Let's dive into the Materials of the Match presented by Rubbermaid to see how The Crown can take home three points from RBNY:
Shake Off the Rust, Build on Success
Wednesday's meeting with Southern rivals didn't end the way many Charlotte fans may have hoped, but the team set a solid foundation to build on in the second half of the season. The two goals scored by wingers Kerwin Vargas and Liel Abada were thanks to excellent team buildup and patience. And while CLTFC couldn't hold on to the lead in the second half, a quick turnaround will help the team reset and focus on what is right in front of them, providing a great bounce-back opportunity. It has been almost two months since most of the squad has seen competitive minutes, so the more chances the team gets to shake off the rust, the better.
Spanish Star
Spanish midfielder Pep Biel has picked up right where he left off before the FIFA World Cup break, assisting The Crown's second goal on Wednesday. Biel is currently tied for sixth across MLS in assists with seven, and he has recorded three straight matches with an assist (five straight with a goal contribution). His assist also brought him to the all-time leader in goal contributions for the Club in MLS play (41, 19G+22A), passing Karol Swiderski's record in 20 fewer matches played.
Vargas vs. Red Bull
One of the most tenured players in the matchup against RBNY is also one of the most impactful, and it's a good thing he's on Charlotte FC. In 10 all-time meetings with Red Bull, winger Kerwin Vargas leads both sides' active players in goal contributions with four goals, including the match-winning goals in the last two meetings between Charlotte FC and Red Bull. The Crown will certainly look to continue feeding Vargas with the form he is in, especially as he will find more opportunities against a high defensive line.
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