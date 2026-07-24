CF Montréal Acquires Defender Brayan Ceballos from New England Revolution
Published on July 24, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Club de Foot Montreal News Release
MONTREAL - CF Montréal announced today that it has acquired defender Brayan Ceballos from the New England Revolution in exchange for $500,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM) in 2026, $250,000 in GAM in 2027 as well as up to $100,000 in conditional GAM. As part of the transaction, the Revolution will hold a percentage of a future transfer of the player.
"We are very pleased to welcome Brayan Ceballos to CF Montréal," said Luca Saputo, the Club's Managing Director, Recruitment and Sporting Methodology. "Brayan is a reliable and versatile defender who can play effectively in a variety of systems, making him an important addition to our roster. His strengths will complement those already present in our defensive unit. We are confident that he will contribute to our collective objectives as well as the team's development.
Ceballos, who celebrated his 25th birthday on May 24, joined MLS in Jan. 2025 when the New England Revolution acquired him from Fortaleza EC in Brazil. The defender has appeared in 38 MLS regular season matches, including 37 as a starter, logging 3,191 minutes and scoring three goals.
Developed in Colombia and originally from Santiago de Cali, Ceballos began his professional career with Universitario Popayán before continuing his development with Deportes Quindío, playing 38 matches for the team over three seasons.
Ceballos made a move to Brazil to play for Fortaleza, where he appeared in 47 matches and helped the team win two Ceará State Championships (Campeonato Cearense) in 2022 and 2023, as well as the Copa do Nordeste in 2022.
On the international stage, he represented Colombia four times with the U-23 national team, notably during the 2024 CONMEBOL Pre-Olympic Tournament.
Transaction: CF Montréal acquires defender Brayan Ceballos from the New England Revolution in exchange for $500,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM) in 2026, $250,000 in GAM in 2027 as well as up to $100,000 in conditional GAM. As part of the transaction, the Revolution will hold a percentage of a future transfer of the player.
BRAYAN CEBALLOS
Position: Defender
Height: 6'0
Weight: 161 lbs
Birthdate: May 24, 2001
Birthplace: Santiago de Cali, Colombia
Last Club: New England Revolution
Acquisition date: July 24, 2026
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