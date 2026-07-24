Revolution Host Atlanta United FC on Saturday Night

Published on July 24, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

New England Revolution News Release







FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The New England Revolution (8-5-2, 26 pts.) are back at home this Saturday night to host Atlanta United FC (3-10-3, 12 pts.) in an Eastern Conference matchup at Gillette Stadium. More than 30,000 fans are expected in the building, including several thousand fans attending their first Revolution match as part of the club's "Next Match on Us" initiative.

Saturday's match kicks off at 7:30 p.m. ET on Apple TV in English and Spanish. Listen to the Revolution's local radio calls on 98.5 The Sports Hub (English), Rumba 97.7 FM (Spanish), and 1260 AM Nossa Radio USA (Portuguese).

With an opportunity to impress new fans attending their first Revolution match, New England will look to maintain its strong home form that has helped the team ascend to fourth place in the Eastern Conference through 15 matches. Under first-year Head Coach Marko Mitrović, New England has won seven of its nine games on home soil, racking up 22 home points, second most in MLS.

New England and Atlanta will meet for the second time this season, with the Revolution collecting a 2-1 victory on the road back on April 22 behind goals from defenders Will Sands and Peyton Miller, both of of whom signed contract extensions in recent weeks. In the all-time series between the Eastern Conference sides, the Revolution hold an 8-5-4 edge over Atlanta, including a 5-1-2 mark at home and consecutive victories over the last four encounters.

Atlanta travels to Foxborough on Saturday after rallying from a two-goal deficit to draw Charlotte FC, 2-2, on Wednesday night, with Miguel Almirón and Elias Baez both finding the back of the net. Almirón and two of his Paraguay National Team teammates, Matias Galarza and Junior Alonso, return to Gillette Stadium, where they were part of the nation's Round of 32 victory over Germany in Boston on June 29 in the FIFA World Cup.

New England enters the weekend clash on the heels of a hard-fought draw against Toronto FC on Wednesday night, powered by U.S. Men's National Team goalkeeper Matt Turner's fourth clean sheet of the season in his first match back from the FIFA World Cup. The one-time MLS Goalkeeper of the Year ranks among the league's top-performing players in goal, as he ranks second in save percentage (77.5) and first in goals prevented (-9.50).

Leading the attack against the Canadian side was Revolution captain Carles Gil, who posted a team-best four shots and three chances created. The Spanish playmaker, who owns a team-high five goals this season, looks to build on his 11 goal contributions (5G, 6A) in 12 career appearances against Atlanta this weekend. Following Saturday's contest, Gil will depart for his fifth MLS All-Star Game on July 29 in Charlotte, N.C., etching his name into club history as one of only three Revolution players to earn five All-Star selections.

Defensively, New England continues to rank among the league's best, conceding just 18 goals, tied for third fewest in MLS. Center back Mamadou Fofana has been a mainstay in central defense as he eyes his 15th consecutive start. The Mali international is currently second in MLS with 43 clearances. Alongside Fofana, U.S. youth international Ethan Kohler is poised for his 10th straight start in central defense on Saturday.

Defensive midfielder Alhassan Yusuf seeks his 50th MLS career start on Saturday. The Nigeria international owns a pair of goals this season and leads the team with 21 interceptions and 20 tackles won in the 2026 campaign. Fellow midfielder Matt Polster, who started at right back on Wednesday, is on the cusp of his 175th start for the club in all competitions.

One Region, Many Roots - Custom Boots Auction

During Saturday's match, Revolution players will don their custom-painted "One Region, Many Roots" cleats, designed in collaboration with Maine-based artist Eamon White. The boots reflect each player's heritage and cultural background, and will be auctioned online to benefit The Boston Foundation following the match. Gillette Stadium will also feature multiple elements to highlight the diversity of the Revolution roster and communities in New England, including a series of hand-painted banners along the field-level wall designed by White, and cultural performances from local community groups in the Fan Zone.

(8-5-2, 26 pts.)

4th in East

2026 Major League Soccer Regular Season

Revolution Match #16

New England Revolution vs. Atlanta United FC

Saturday, July 25, 2026

7:30 p.m. ET

Gillette Stadium (Foxborough, Mass.)

(3-10-3, 12 pts)

14th in East

WATCH

Apple TV

(English and Spanish)

LISTEN

Rumba 97.7 FM

(Spanish)

LISTEN

98.5 The Sports Hub (WBZ-FM)

LISTEN

1260 AM Nossa Radio USA

(Portugese)







Major League Soccer Stories from July 24, 2026

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