The Assist: Orlando City SC vs. Nashville SC - July 25, 2026
Published on July 24, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Orlando City SC News Release
The Need to Know:
Date & Time: Saturday, July 25, 7:30 p.m. ET
Venue: Inter.co Stadium, Orlando, Fla.
Competition: MLS Regular Season
Where to Watch/Listen:
Broadcast: Apple TV
English Radio: AM 810 Fox Sports Radio Orlando
Spanish Radio: Mega 97.1
Portuguese Radio: Nossa Rádio 1160 AM-WRLZ
The Story:
Orlando City enters Saturday's match with a 7W-6L-5D all-time record against Nashville SC. The Tennessee side claimed the first meeting between the sides this season at GEODIS Park on March 21, while the Lions earned a 3-2 victory in the most recent meeting between the clubs in Orlando on Sept. 20, 2025.
Orlando City's 4-0 win over the San Jose Earthquakes on Wednesday marked the MLS debut of 2018 FIFA World Cup winner Antoine Griezmann. The French forward opened his Lions account in the 48th minute off a through ball from Justin Ellis, with the strike serving as the 300th professional club goal of his career after joining Orlando this summer with 299 goals across spells with Real Sociedad, FC Barcelona and Atlético de Madrid. Saturday's match could serve as Griezmann's home debut for Orlando City.
Midfielder Eduard Atuesta recorded three assists in Orlando City's win over the San Jose Earthquakes, setting up goals by David Brekalo, Iván Angulo and Braian Ojeda. The helpers were his first three assists of the 2026 MLS season and brought his total to 10 assists across all competitions with Orlando City. The three-assist performance tied his career high and marked the third multi-assist match of his MLS career. Current Form:
Lions' Last Match: Orlando City SC 4, San Jose Earthquakes 0 (7/22/26, PayPal Park)
Goal-Scorers: David Brekalo, Iván Angulo, Antoine Griezmann, Braian Ojeda
Competition: MLS Regular Season
Nashville SC Last Match: Nashville SC 1, CF Montréal 0 (7/22/26, GEODIS Park)
Goal-Scorers: Sam Surridge
Competition: MLS Regular Season
Against the Opposition (All Competitions):
Series Record: 7-6-5 (Home: 4-3-2, Away: 3-3-3)
Last Matchup: NSH 5, ORL 0 (3/21/26, GEODIS Park)
Next Up: Orlando City SC at Red Bull New York
Date & Time: Sat, Aug 1, 7:30 p.m. ET
Venue: Sports Illustrated Stadium, Harrison, N.J.
Broadcast: Apple TV
Competition: MLS Regular Season
Major League Soccer Stories from July 24, 2026
- The Assist: Orlando City SC vs. Nashville SC - July 25, 2026 - Orlando City SC
- San Diego FC Signs Goalkeeper Marcus Alstrup - San Diego FC
- Inter Miami CF Visits CF Montréal in Search of a Sixth Consecutive Win - Inter Miami CF
- San Jose Earthquakes Forward Nonso Adimabua Undergoes Successful Sports Hernia Surgery - San Jose Earthquakes
- LAFC Seeks Fourth Straight Win When Sporting KC Visits BMO Stadium this Saturday - Los Angeles FC
- San Diego FC Signs Tunisian Winger Elias Achouri to a Designated Player Contract - San Diego FC
- LAFC Acquires International Roster Slot from CF Montreal - Los Angeles FC
- Minnesota United FC vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC Preview - Minnesota United FC
- Preview: Rapids Travel for Road Matchup with St. Louis CITY SC - Colorado Rapids
- St. Louis CITY SC Returns Home to Face Colorado Rapids on Saturday - St. Louis City SC
- MLS Disciplinary Committee Decisions Announced - MLS
- CF Montréal Hosts Inter Miami CF on Saturday at Stade Saputo - Club de Foot Montreal
- Shake off the Rust, Build on Success: Materials of the Match - Charlotte FC
- Match Preview: Nashville SC at Orlando City SC - Nashville SC
- Houston Dynamo FC Close Two-Match Homestand, Hosting Austin FC in a Texas Showdown on H-Town Night - Houston Dynamo FC
- LA Galaxy Set to Take on San Jose at Stanford Stadium in Walmart Saturday Showdown - LA Galaxy
- RELEASE: FC Cincinnati Loan Defender Gilberto Flores to Club Libertad Asunción - FC Cincinnati
- CF Montréal Acquires up to $625,000 in General Allocation Money from San Diego FC in Exchange for Defender Dagur Dan Thórhallsson - Club de Foot Montreal
- Four Inter Miami CF Academy Products Called up for the 2026 Concacaf U-20 Championship - Inter Miami CF
- FC Cincinnati Travel to Face Columbus Crew in First Leg of Hell Is Real Derby - FC Cincinnati
- San Diego FC Acquires Defender Dagur Dan Thórhallsson - San Diego FC
- SKC Visits LAFC on Saturday - Sporting Kansas City
- Keys to the Match: Number Nine - New York City FC
- Revolution Host Atlanta United FC on Saturday Night - New England Revolution
- Colorado Rapids Sign Midfielder Wayne Frederick to New Contract - Colorado Rapids
- Real Salt Lake Continues Travels to Face Portland Timbers FC Saturday - Real Salt Lake
- CF Montréal Acquires Defender Brayan Ceballos from New England Revolution - Club de Foot Montreal
- Revolution Acquire up to $850K in GAM from CF Montréal for Defender Brayan Ceballos - New England Revolution
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Orlando City SC Stories
- The Assist: Orlando City SC vs. Nashville SC - July 25, 2026
- Inter.co Stadium Marks Next Chapter in Partnership with Orlando City SC & Orlando Pride
- Orlando City SC Routs San Jose Earthquakes 4-0 on the Road
- Orlando City SC Signs Bernardo Rhein to Short-Term Agreement
- The Assist: Orlando City SC at San Jose Earthquakes - July 22, 2026