The Assist: Orlando City SC vs. Nashville SC - July 25, 2026

Published on July 24, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Orlando City SC News Release







The Need to Know:

Date & Time: Saturday, July 25, 7:30 p.m. ET

Venue: Inter.co Stadium, Orlando, Fla.

Competition: MLS Regular Season

Where to Watch/Listen:

Broadcast: Apple TV

English Radio: AM 810 Fox Sports Radio Orlando

Spanish Radio: Mega 97.1

Portuguese Radio: Nossa Rádio 1160 AM-WRLZ

The Story:

Orlando City enters Saturday's match with a 7W-6L-5D all-time record against Nashville SC. The Tennessee side claimed the first meeting between the sides this season at GEODIS Park on March 21, while the Lions earned a 3-2 victory in the most recent meeting between the clubs in Orlando on Sept. 20, 2025.

Orlando City's 4-0 win over the San Jose Earthquakes on Wednesday marked the MLS debut of 2018 FIFA World Cup winner Antoine Griezmann. The French forward opened his Lions account in the 48th minute off a through ball from Justin Ellis, with the strike serving as the 300th professional club goal of his career after joining Orlando this summer with 299 goals across spells with Real Sociedad, FC Barcelona and Atlético de Madrid. Saturday's match could serve as Griezmann's home debut for Orlando City.

Midfielder Eduard Atuesta recorded three assists in Orlando City's win over the San Jose Earthquakes, setting up goals by David Brekalo, Iván Angulo and Braian Ojeda. The helpers were his first three assists of the 2026 MLS season and brought his total to 10 assists across all competitions with Orlando City. The three-assist performance tied his career high and marked the third multi-assist match of his MLS career. Current Form:

Lions' Last Match: Orlando City SC 4, San Jose Earthquakes 0 (7/22/26, PayPal Park)

Goal-Scorers: David Brekalo, Iván Angulo, Antoine Griezmann, Braian Ojeda

Competition: MLS Regular Season

Nashville SC Last Match: Nashville SC 1, CF Montréal 0 (7/22/26, GEODIS Park)

Goal-Scorers: Sam Surridge

Competition: MLS Regular Season

Against the Opposition (All Competitions):

Series Record: 7-6-5 (Home: 4-3-2, Away: 3-3-3)

Last Matchup: NSH 5, ORL 0 (3/21/26, GEODIS Park)

Next Up: Orlando City SC at Red Bull New York

Date & Time: Sat, Aug 1, 7:30 p.m. ET

Venue: Sports Illustrated Stadium, Harrison, N.J.

Broadcast: Apple TV

Competition: MLS Regular Season







Major League Soccer Stories from July 24, 2026

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