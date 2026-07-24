Keys to the Match: Number Nine

Published on July 24, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

New York City FC News Release







New York City FC take on Chicago Fire at Yankee Stadium on Saturday. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 PM ET.

Here are the Keys to the Match, presented by Ford.

Number Nine

The Chicago Fire have been busy this summer, moving on one star striker and bringing in another.

Hugo Cuypers has joined Liga MX side Monterrey, with Robert Lewandowski arriving as his replacement. The former Bayern Munich and Barcelona forward brings an exceptional résumé to Major League Soccer, having won countless trophies across Europe.

A Poland international with 167 caps, Lewandowski adds proven quality and experience to Chicago's attack as the Fire look to cement their place in the Eastern Conference's top four. He made his MLS debut in Wednesday's narrow 3-2 defeat to Inter Miami CF.

Gregg Berhalter has also tweaked Chicago's tactical approach in recent weeks, moving away from the 4-3-3 that defined much of the season in favor of a more traditional 4-4-2. While it remains a small sample size, the adjustment appears designed, at least in part, to maximize Lewandowski's arrival. Playing alongside another forward gives him the freedom to drift into pockets of space, where his movement and technical quality can dictate the game.

His MLS debut offered an early glimpse of how Berhalter envisions that role. Rather than remaining fixed between the center backs, Lewandowski regularly dropped into deeper areas to help link midfield and attack before arriving in the penalty area. Those movements created space for teammates to run beyond the back line and could present an intriguing tactical challenge for New York City FC this weekend.

Keep Going

Wednesday's victory in Columbus was another impressive step forward for New York City FC.

Scoring twice on the road and controlling long stretches of the game against one of the Eastern Conference's strongest sides highlighted not only the team's quality, but also its discipline and work rate. Attention now turns to Saturday's home meeting with Chicago, which presents a very different challenge. The Fire have enjoyed a strong campaign and currently sit third in the Eastern Conference.

A victory could lift New York City FC into fifth place while closing the gap to the New England Revolution in fourth. With plenty at stake, Pascal Jansen's side will be eager to build on the momentum created in Columbus.

The win also marked the start of a demanding stretch that sees New York City FC play three matches in nine days, concluding with next Friday's home game against Toronto FC. A positive run of results would not only strengthen the team's confidence, but also provide a timely boost in the race up the standings.

Depth

One of the biggest takeaways from the win over Columbus was the contribution of several returning and new faces.

Pascal Jansen praised the collective performance but singled out Benie Traore after an impressive debut. James Sands also made an immediate impact, bringing composure and authority to the heart of the defense while helping New York City FC play out from the back.

Off the bench, Talles Magno changed the game. His determination in the corner helped create Agustín Ojeda's goal and underlined the value of the squad's attacking depth.

Those contributions were especially important with New York City FC continuing to manage a lengthy injury list. Nine players missed the trip to Columbus, testing the depth of the roster ahead of another quick turnaround this weekend.

In a league defined by congested schedules and extensive travel, the ability of squad players to step in and deliver is essential. New York City FC received exactly that in Columbus and will hope for another influential collective performance against Chicago.







Major League Soccer Stories from July 24, 2026

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