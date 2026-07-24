LAFC Acquires International Roster Slot from CF Montreal

Published on July 24, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Los Angeles FC News Release







LAFC announced today that the club has acquired an International Roster Slot for the remainder of the 2026 Major League Soccer (MLS) season from CF Montreal in exchange for $150,000 in 2026 General Allocation Money (GAM) and an additional $125,000 in 2027 GAM. As part of the agreement, Montreal will regain the international roster slot at the conclusion of the 2026 season.







Major League Soccer Stories from July 24, 2026

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