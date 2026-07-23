New York City FC Post-Match Notes - MD 17 V. Columbus Crew a 7.22.26

Published on July 22, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

New York City FC News Release









New York City FC midfielder Nicolás Fernández Mercau

(New York City FC) New York City FC midfielder Nicolás Fernández Mercau(New York City FC)

New York City FC marked their return to MLS action with an impressive 2-1 road victory against the Columbus Crew. Nicolás Fernández Mercau opened the scoring from the penalty spot before Agustín Ojeda doubled the lead after the break. Daniel Gazdag's late penalty ensured a tense finish, but Pascal Jansen's side held firm to claim all three points in Ohio.

With today's victory, New York City FC earned its first all-time regular season road victory against Columbus Crew at ScottsMiracle-Gro Field.

Tonight, New York City FC recorded its fourth penalty goal of the 2026 MLS Regular Season.

Three of the Club's four penalty goals this season have come from Nico Fernández Mercau, with the other scored by Midfielder Maxi Moralez.

The Club has successfully converted all of its penalty attempts (four) this season.

New York City FC currently sits sixth in the Eastern Conference with a 6-6-4 (W-L-D) record.

The Club is 3-3-2 at home and 3-3-2 on the road.

New York City has scored 27 goals and conceded 22 in the 2026 MLS Regular Season.

New York City FC faced Columbus Crew in their 27th MLS Regular Season matchup, securing their 10th ever victory over Columbus.

Overall, New York City has a 10W-10L-7D record against Columbus, scoring 49 goals and conceding 43 goals.

At home, the Club holds an 8-3-2 record, scoring 27 goals and conceding 14.

On the road, New York City FC holds a 2-7-5 record, scoring 22 goals and conceding 29.

The two teams last met in MLS Regular Season play on May 10, 2026, when New York City secured a 3-0 home win.

Forward Hannes Wolf scored three goals, while Nico Fernández Mercau and Forward Agustín Ojeda each recorded an assist.

Tonight's match marks the 23rd all-time regular-season meeting in which New York City FC has scored one or more goals against the Columbus Crew.

The following players on the current roster have recorded at least one goal contribution against Columbus: Wolf (five goals), Forward Agustin Ojeda (two goals, three assists), Forward Alonso Martinez (one goal, one assist), Forward Talles Magno (one goal, one assist), Midfielder Keaton Parks (one goal), Maxi Moralez (seven assists), Defender Tayvon Gray (one assist), Fernández Mercau (one goal, one assist) and Midfielder Aiden O'Neill (one assist).

In tonight's match, Goalkeeper Matt Freese made his 100th career MLS appearance.

The Goalkeeper returned to MLS action after representing the United States at the FIFA World Cup 2026, starting all four matches, recording two clean sheets and eight saves, and helping the USMNT reach the Round of 16.

Freese has now played six games against Columbus Crew, faced 28 shots, and made 22 saves.

Tonight's match marked Forward Bénie Traoré's first start and appearance for New York City FC.

Traoré signed with the Club on June 29, 2026, becoming the 11th Designated Player in Club history.

Midfielder James Sands made his first start and appearance for New York City FC since returning from his loan spell at FC St. Pauli.

This marked the American's first MLS Regular Season appearance since October 19, 2024.

Midfielder Jonny Shore earned his first MLS Regular Season start of the 2026 campaign in his 11th appearance of the season.

Midfielder Andrés Perea reached his 80th appearance for New York City FC across all competitions in tonight's match.

Midfielder Nico Fernández Mercau leads the Club in scoring and ranks third in MLS with 11 goals this season.

Five of the Argentine's 11 goals have come from set pieces, including three penalties and two free kicks.

Forward Talles Magno recorded his 15th MLS Regular Season assist for New York City FC.

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Major League Soccer Stories from July 22, 2026

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