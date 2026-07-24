St. Louis CITY SC Returns Home to Face Colorado Rapids on Saturday

Published on July 24, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

St. Louis City SC News Release







Fresh off their 3-1 midweek road win over LA Galaxy, St. Louis CITY SC returns to Energizer Park on Saturday, July 25, taking on Colorado Rapids. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. CT, and the match can be watched on Apple TV. St. Louis are currently on a six-match unbeaten streak in the regular season which started with a 1-0 away win against the Rapids in May.

How to Watch

Stream: MLS on Apple TV

Apple TV Talent (English): Christian Miles (play-by-play), Kacey White (analyst)

Apple TV Talent (Spanish): Carlos Suarez (play-by-play/analyst)

Radio: KYKY Y98.1 FM (English), KXOK 102.9 FM (Spanish)

Radio Talent (English): Joey Zanaboni (play-by-play), Dale Schilly (analyst)

Radio Talent (Spanish): Santiago Beltran (play-by-play), Hector Vega (analyst)

Matchday Activities

CITY SC returns home this Saturday for another Western Conference showdown against the Colorado Rapids. This match, the club will be celebrating Youth Soccer Night and the next generation of St. Louis soccer stars. The CITY Block Party begins at 4:30 p.m., with gates opening at 6:00 p.m. The first 10,000 fans through the gates will receive a Slap Bracelet Watch, courtesy of Together Credit Union.

Last Time Out

St. Louis CITY SC defeated LA Galaxy 3-1 on the road on Wednesday to move to eighth place in the Western Conference standings. Defender Lukas MacNaughton headed in his first goal for the club in the 42nd minute before Marcel Hartel doubled the lead heading into halftime. Simon Becher put CITY SC 3-0 up in the 68th minute before the Galaxy grabbed one late in the match to make it 3-1. With the win, St. Louis remained unbeaten against the Galaxy in seven straight matches, earning back-to-back wins in their last two matches at Dignity Health Sports Park.

The victory on Wednesday was the club's third consecutive win and third consecutive match with three goals. It marked the second time in club history that St. Louis has scored three or more goals in three straight matches across all competitions, with the last time being May-June 2023.

Building Momentum

Hartel earned his fifth goal of the season and his eighth across all-competitions. In his last five matches for CITY SC, Hartel has seven goal contributions (four goals, three assists). Hartel contributed to all three of St. Louis' goals against LA Galaxy (one goal, two assists). It was his first MLS match with three goal contributions, becoming the fifth St. Louis player to do so in MLS play.

St. Louis CITY SC vs Colorado Rapids

St. Louis has a 2-3-2 record against the Rapids dating back to the club's inaugural season in 2023. St. Louis' six match regular season unbeaten streak started with a win earlier in May when they defeated Colorado on the road for the first time in club history. Sangbin Jeong scored the lone goal that night. Both teams have kept three clean sheets in the seven all-time meetings between the clubs. Notably, there have been two total goals in the last three meetings between the sides, with each team winning 1-0 and playing a scoreless draw. The two clubs will meet again in September when St. Louis travels to Colorado for the U.S. Open Cup semifinals.

Scouting Colorado

The Rapids sit in 11th place in the Western Conference with 19 points and a 6-9-1 record. They are coming off a big 1-0 win from their last match against San Diego on Wednesday, where debutant defender Loïc Williams scored his first goal for the club in stoppage time. Williams became the ninth Rapids player to score on his MLS debut. Colorado's victory against San Diego FC meant the Rapids have recorded shutout victories in three of their last five matches across all competitions. Colorado striker Rafael Navarro leads the team in goals with eight, while Paxten Aaronson leads in assists with five.







Major League Soccer Stories from July 24, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.