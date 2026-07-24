St. Louis CITY SC Returns Home to Face Colorado Rapids on Saturday
Published on July 24, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
St. Louis City SC News Release
Fresh off their 3-1 midweek road win over LA Galaxy, St. Louis CITY SC returns to Energizer Park on Saturday, July 25, taking on Colorado Rapids. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. CT, and the match can be watched on Apple TV. St. Louis are currently on a six-match unbeaten streak in the regular season which started with a 1-0 away win against the Rapids in May.
How to Watch
Stream: MLS on Apple TV
Apple TV Talent (English): Christian Miles (play-by-play), Kacey White (analyst)
Apple TV Talent (Spanish): Carlos Suarez (play-by-play/analyst)
Radio: KYKY Y98.1 FM (English), KXOK 102.9 FM (Spanish)
Radio Talent (English): Joey Zanaboni (play-by-play), Dale Schilly (analyst)
Radio Talent (Spanish): Santiago Beltran (play-by-play), Hector Vega (analyst)
Matchday Activities
CITY SC returns home this Saturday for another Western Conference showdown against the Colorado Rapids. This match, the club will be celebrating Youth Soccer Night and the next generation of St. Louis soccer stars. The CITY Block Party begins at 4:30 p.m., with gates opening at 6:00 p.m. The first 10,000 fans through the gates will receive a Slap Bracelet Watch, courtesy of Together Credit Union.
Last Time Out
St. Louis CITY SC defeated LA Galaxy 3-1 on the road on Wednesday to move to eighth place in the Western Conference standings. Defender Lukas MacNaughton headed in his first goal for the club in the 42nd minute before Marcel Hartel doubled the lead heading into halftime. Simon Becher put CITY SC 3-0 up in the 68th minute before the Galaxy grabbed one late in the match to make it 3-1. With the win, St. Louis remained unbeaten against the Galaxy in seven straight matches, earning back-to-back wins in their last two matches at Dignity Health Sports Park.
The victory on Wednesday was the club's third consecutive win and third consecutive match with three goals. It marked the second time in club history that St. Louis has scored three or more goals in three straight matches across all competitions, with the last time being May-June 2023.
Building Momentum
Hartel earned his fifth goal of the season and his eighth across all-competitions. In his last five matches for CITY SC, Hartel has seven goal contributions (four goals, three assists). Hartel contributed to all three of St. Louis' goals against LA Galaxy (one goal, two assists). It was his first MLS match with three goal contributions, becoming the fifth St. Louis player to do so in MLS play.
St. Louis CITY SC vs Colorado Rapids
St. Louis has a 2-3-2 record against the Rapids dating back to the club's inaugural season in 2023. St. Louis' six match regular season unbeaten streak started with a win earlier in May when they defeated Colorado on the road for the first time in club history. Sangbin Jeong scored the lone goal that night. Both teams have kept three clean sheets in the seven all-time meetings between the clubs. Notably, there have been two total goals in the last three meetings between the sides, with each team winning 1-0 and playing a scoreless draw. The two clubs will meet again in September when St. Louis travels to Colorado for the U.S. Open Cup semifinals.
Scouting Colorado
The Rapids sit in 11th place in the Western Conference with 19 points and a 6-9-1 record. They are coming off a big 1-0 win from their last match against San Diego on Wednesday, where debutant defender Loïc Williams scored his first goal for the club in stoppage time. Williams became the ninth Rapids player to score on his MLS debut. Colorado's victory against San Diego FC meant the Rapids have recorded shutout victories in three of their last five matches across all competitions. Colorado striker Rafael Navarro leads the team in goals with eight, while Paxten Aaronson leads in assists with five.
Major League Soccer Stories from July 24, 2026
- San Jose Earthquakes Forward Nonso Adimabua Undergoes Successful Sports Hernia Surgery - San Jose Earthquakes
- LAFC Seeks Fourth Straight Win When Sporting KC Visits BMO Stadium this Saturday - Los Angeles FC
- San Diego FC Signs Tunisian Winger Elias Achouri to a Designated Player Contract - San Diego FC
- LAFC Acquires International Roster Slot from CF Montreal - Los Angeles FC
- Minnesota United FC vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC Preview - Minnesota United FC
- Preview: Rapids Travel for Road Matchup with St. Louis CITY SC - Colorado Rapids
- St. Louis CITY SC Returns Home to Face Colorado Rapids on Saturday - St. Louis City SC
- MLS Disciplinary Committee Decisions Announced - MLS
- CF Montréal Hosts Inter Miami CF on Saturday at Stade Saputo - Club de Foot Montreal
- Shake off the Rust, Build on Success: Materials of the Match - Charlotte FC
- Match Preview: Nashville SC at Orlando City SC - Nashville SC
- Houston Dynamo FC Close Two-Match Homestand, Hosting Austin FC in a Texas Showdown on H-Town Night - Houston Dynamo FC
- LA Galaxy Set to Take on San Jose at Stanford Stadium in Walmart Saturday Showdown - LA Galaxy
- RELEASE: FC Cincinnati Loan Defender Gilberto Flores to Club Libertad Asunción - FC Cincinnati
- CF Montréal Acquires up to $625,000 in General Allocation Money from San Diego FC in Exchange for Defender Dagur Dan Thórhallsson - Club de Foot Montreal
- Four Inter Miami CF Academy Products Called up for the 2026 Concacaf U-20 Championship - Inter Miami CF
- FC Cincinnati Travel to Face Columbus Crew in First Leg of Hell Is Real Derby - FC Cincinnati
- San Diego FC Acquires Defender Dagur Dan Thórhallsson - San Diego FC
- SKC Visits LAFC on Saturday - Sporting Kansas City
- Keys to the Match: Number Nine - New York City FC
- Revolution Host Atlanta United FC on Saturday Night - New England Revolution
- Colorado Rapids Sign Midfielder Wayne Frederick to New Contract - Colorado Rapids
- Real Salt Lake Continues Travels to Face Portland Timbers FC Saturday - Real Salt Lake
- CF Montréal Acquires Defender Brayan Ceballos from New England Revolution - Club de Foot Montreal
- Revolution Acquire up to $850K in GAM from CF Montréal for Defender Brayan Ceballos - New England Revolution
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent St. Louis City SC Stories
- St. Louis CITY SC Returns Home to Face Colorado Rapids on Saturday
- St. Louis CITY SC Extends Unbeaten Streak against LA Galaxy Earning a 3-1 Win on the Road
- St. Louis CITY SC Signs Romanian Midfielder and MLS Cup Champion Alexandru Mățan
- St. Louis CITY SC, Energizer and Earthday365 Team up for "Dump the Dumpster Day" Community Recycling Event August 15
- St. Louis CITY SC Heads to California for Midweek Matchup against LA Galaxy