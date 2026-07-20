New York City FC Goalkeeper Tomás Romero Signs Contract Extension

Published on July 20, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

New York City FC News Release







New York City FC announced today that Goalkeeper Tomás Romero has signed a contract extension through the 2027-28 season with an option for the 2028-29 season.

The New Jersey native came to New York City FC in February 2024 and has since made six appearances across all competitions for the 'Boys in Blue.' During that span, the Goalkeeper recorded 17 saves and one clean sheet.

"Tomás is an important part of our goalkeeping unit, so it was always a priority to extend his contract," said Sporting Director Todd Dunivant. "We're excited to continue working with Tomás as we head into the second half of the season."

This season, Romero started New York City's Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Round of 32 matchup against Westchester SC making three saves in the Club's 5-2 win.

"Signing a new contract with New York City FC means a lot to me," said Goalkeeper Tomás Romero. "I'm grateful for the trust the Club has shown in me and for the opportunity to continue working alongside a great group of teammates and coaches. My focus is on continuing to improve every day and helping the team achieve its goals."

The 25-year-old has made 19 appearances for the El Salvador Men's National Team, debuting in a 2021 friendly against Ecuador. Romero has also represented his country at the Concacaf Gold Cup and Concacaf Nations League.

Transaction: New York City FC Goalkeeper Tomás Romero signs contract extension through the 2027-28 season with an option for the 2028-29 season.

Name: Tomás Romero

Position: Goalkeeper

Height: 6'2"

Weight: 190lbs

Date of Birth: December 19, 2000

Age: 25

Hometown: Cherry Hill, NJ







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