LA Galaxy Set to Take on San Jose at Stanford Stadium in Walmart Saturday Showdown
Published on July 24, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
LA Galaxy News Release
LOS ANGELES - The LA Galaxy return to action on Saturday, July 25, at 7:30 p.m. PT for the California Clásico, as MLS's most decorated club takes on longtime rival the San Jose Earthquakes at Stanford Stadium. Saturday's match marks the Galaxy's third match in a nine-day stretch and will be broadcast on Apple TV as part of the Walmart Saturday Showdown.
LA Galaxy vs San Jose Earthquakes
The 87th regular-season edition of the California Clásico pits the Galaxy against the San Jose Earthquakes. One of Major League Soccer's most storied rivalries, the California Clásico dates back to April 6, 1996, when the Galaxy earned a 2-1 win over the then-San Jose Clash in the inaugural meeting between the two clubs. Entering Saturday's match, LA holds a 16-18-12 record on the road in the regular-season series, with just one goal separating the sides in Northern California (69-68 in favor of San Jose). Overall, the Galaxy lead the all-time regular-season series 40-29-18 and have outscored the Earthquakes 142-127. In the clubs' two meetings last season, San Jose earned a 1-0 victory on May 28 before Marco Reus scored a second-half equalizer in a 1-1 draw at Dignity Health Sports Park on June 28.
The rivalry ranks second in MLS regular-season meetings, just behind the D.C. United-New York Red Bulls series. Over the years, several notable players have represented both clubs, including Landon Donovan, Todd Dunivant and current Galaxy goalkeeper JT Marcinkowski, who came through San Jose's academy and began his MLS career as a Homegrown Player before joining LA ahead of the 2025 season.
LA Galaxy Return to Action:
After building momentum before the World Cup break with a 4-2-3 record, the Blue, White and Gold are looking to regain that form for the second half of the season. Ahead of returning to league play, LA earned a 1-0 win over Liga MX powerhouse Club América in an international friendly at Dignity Health Sports Park but has since dropped matches against LAFC and St. Louis CITY SC to open the second half of the MLS season, falling to 5-7-5 in league play. Despite the setback against St. Louis on Wednesday, Troy Elgersma midfielder continued his Galaxy rise by scoring his first career MLS goal. After going undrafted, Elgersma worked his way through Ventura County FC, the Galaxy's MLS NEXT Pro affiliate, before breaking into the first team.
LA Galaxy vs San Jose Earthquakes
2026 MLS Regular Season
Saturday, July 25, 2026 | 7:30 p.m. PT (Actual Kick: 7:40 p.m. PT) Stanford Stadium | Palo Alto, Calif.
Apple TV
Apple TV English Broadcast | Steve Cangialosi (PXP), Danny Higginbotham (analyst), Andrew Wiebe (sideline reporter) Apple TV Spanish Broadcast | Bruno Vain (PXP), Andres Agulla (analyst)
LA Galaxy Radio Broadcast | Radio: Joe Tutino (PXP)
Saturday, July 25
2026 MLS Regular Season
LA Galaxy vs
San Jose Earthquakes
(Apple TV Walmart Saturday Showdown)
7:30 P.M. PT
(Actual Kick: 7:40 P.M. PT)
Stanford Stadium
Major League Soccer Stories from July 24, 2026
- San Jose Earthquakes Forward Nonso Adimabua Undergoes Successful Sports Hernia Surgery - San Jose Earthquakes
- LAFC Seeks Fourth Straight Win When Sporting KC Visits BMO Stadium this Saturday - Los Angeles FC
- San Diego FC Signs Tunisian Winger Elias Achouri to a Designated Player Contract - San Diego FC
- LAFC Acquires International Roster Slot from CF Montreal - Los Angeles FC
- Minnesota United FC vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC Preview - Minnesota United FC
- Preview: Rapids Travel for Road Matchup with St. Louis CITY SC - Colorado Rapids
- St. Louis CITY SC Returns Home to Face Colorado Rapids on Saturday - St. Louis City SC
- MLS Disciplinary Committee Decisions Announced - MLS
- CF Montréal Hosts Inter Miami CF on Saturday at Stade Saputo - Club de Foot Montreal
- Shake off the Rust, Build on Success: Materials of the Match - Charlotte FC
- Match Preview: Nashville SC at Orlando City SC - Nashville SC
- Houston Dynamo FC Close Two-Match Homestand, Hosting Austin FC in a Texas Showdown on H-Town Night - Houston Dynamo FC
- LA Galaxy Set to Take on San Jose at Stanford Stadium in Walmart Saturday Showdown - LA Galaxy
- RELEASE: FC Cincinnati Loan Defender Gilberto Flores to Club Libertad Asunción - FC Cincinnati
- CF Montréal Acquires up to $625,000 in General Allocation Money from San Diego FC in Exchange for Defender Dagur Dan Thórhallsson - Club de Foot Montreal
- Four Inter Miami CF Academy Products Called up for the 2026 Concacaf U-20 Championship - Inter Miami CF
- FC Cincinnati Travel to Face Columbus Crew in First Leg of Hell Is Real Derby - FC Cincinnati
- San Diego FC Acquires Defender Dagur Dan Thórhallsson - San Diego FC
- SKC Visits LAFC on Saturday - Sporting Kansas City
- Keys to the Match: Number Nine - New York City FC
- Revolution Host Atlanta United FC on Saturday Night - New England Revolution
- Colorado Rapids Sign Midfielder Wayne Frederick to New Contract - Colorado Rapids
- Real Salt Lake Continues Travels to Face Portland Timbers FC Saturday - Real Salt Lake
- CF Montréal Acquires Defender Brayan Ceballos from New England Revolution - Club de Foot Montreal
- Revolution Acquire up to $850K in GAM from CF Montréal for Defender Brayan Ceballos - New England Revolution
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent LA Galaxy Stories
- LA Galaxy Set to Take on San Jose at Stanford Stadium in Walmart Saturday Showdown
- LA Galaxy Acquire 2026 International Roster Slot from New England Revolution
- Elgersma Records First Career Goal in Galaxy Loss to St. Louis
- LA Galaxy Host St. Louis CITY SC in Midweek Western Conference Clash
- LA Galaxy Sign Former Scottish Premiership Player of the Year, Golden Boot Winner Kyôgo Furuhashi