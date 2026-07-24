LA Galaxy Set to Take on San Jose at Stanford Stadium in Walmart Saturday Showdown

Published on July 24, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

LA Galaxy News Release







LOS ANGELES - The LA Galaxy return to action on Saturday, July 25, at 7:30 p.m. PT for the California Clásico, as MLS's most decorated club takes on longtime rival the San Jose Earthquakes at Stanford Stadium. Saturday's match marks the Galaxy's third match in a nine-day stretch and will be broadcast on Apple TV as part of the Walmart Saturday Showdown.

LA Galaxy vs San Jose Earthquakes

The 87th regular-season edition of the California Clásico pits the Galaxy against the San Jose Earthquakes. One of Major League Soccer's most storied rivalries, the California Clásico dates back to April 6, 1996, when the Galaxy earned a 2-1 win over the then-San Jose Clash in the inaugural meeting between the two clubs. Entering Saturday's match, LA holds a 16-18-12 record on the road in the regular-season series, with just one goal separating the sides in Northern California (69-68 in favor of San Jose). Overall, the Galaxy lead the all-time regular-season series 40-29-18 and have outscored the Earthquakes 142-127. In the clubs' two meetings last season, San Jose earned a 1-0 victory on May 28 before Marco Reus scored a second-half equalizer in a 1-1 draw at Dignity Health Sports Park on June 28.

The rivalry ranks second in MLS regular-season meetings, just behind the D.C. United-New York Red Bulls series. Over the years, several notable players have represented both clubs, including Landon Donovan, Todd Dunivant and current Galaxy goalkeeper JT Marcinkowski, who came through San Jose's academy and began his MLS career as a Homegrown Player before joining LA ahead of the 2025 season.

LA Galaxy Return to Action:

After building momentum before the World Cup break with a 4-2-3 record, the Blue, White and Gold are looking to regain that form for the second half of the season. Ahead of returning to league play, LA earned a 1-0 win over Liga MX powerhouse Club América in an international friendly at Dignity Health Sports Park but has since dropped matches against LAFC and St. Louis CITY SC to open the second half of the MLS season, falling to 5-7-5 in league play. Despite the setback against St. Louis on Wednesday, Troy Elgersma midfielder continued his Galaxy rise by scoring his first career MLS goal. After going undrafted, Elgersma worked his way through Ventura County FC, the Galaxy's MLS NEXT Pro affiliate, before breaking into the first team.

LA Galaxy vs San Jose Earthquakes

2026 MLS Regular Season

Saturday, July 25, 2026 | 7:30 p.m. PT (Actual Kick: 7:40 p.m. PT) Stanford Stadium | Palo Alto, Calif.

Apple TV

Apple TV English Broadcast | Steve Cangialosi (PXP), Danny Higginbotham (analyst), Andrew Wiebe (sideline reporter) Apple TV Spanish Broadcast | Bruno Vain (PXP), Andres Agulla (analyst)

LA Galaxy Radio Broadcast | Radio: Joe Tutino (PXP)

Saturday, July 25

2026 MLS Regular Season

LA Galaxy vs

San Jose Earthquakes

(Apple TV Walmart Saturday Showdown)

7:30 P.M. PT

(Actual Kick: 7:40 P.M. PT)

Stanford Stadium







Major League Soccer Stories from July 24, 2026

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