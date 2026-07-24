LAFC Seeks Fourth Straight Win When Sporting KC Visits BMO Stadium this Saturday

Published on July 24, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Los Angeles FC News Release







Riding a three-game win streak, Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC) welcomes Sporting Kansas City to the heart of Los Angeles on Saturday night. The match, presented by Toyota, kicks off at 7:30 p.m. PT from BMO Stadium, and will be broadcast on Apple TV as well as throughout Korea on Coupang Play and SPOTV. Local radio coverage will be available on 710 AM ESPN, the ESPN App (English), 980 AM La Mera Mera (Spanish), and 1230 AM K-Radio (Korean).

LAFC currently sits third in the West with 30 points from a 9W-5L-3D record and is within sight of first place in the conference standings. A win against SKC - the bottom team in the West with 14 points from a 4-10-2 record - puts the Black & Gold in position to fight for first place in the conference as well as keep the team in the chase for the Supporters' Shield, which honors the team with the best regular-season record in MLS.

LAFC is 9-4-2 overall and 4-2-2 at home all-time in regular-season play against SKC. The Black & Gold has won three straight against Kansas City and seven of the last nine meetings between the sides dating back to 2021.

In the team's two matches since returning from the 2026 World Cup with Korea, Son Heung-Min, who will become the 18th LAFC player over the club's nine seasons on the pitch to participate in an MLS All-Star Game next Wednesday, July 29, in Charlotte, NC, has found his scoring touch with two goals and an assist. The Korean superstar now has 12 goal contributions (two goals and 10 assists) in MLS play, a total surpassed only by forward-running-mate Denis Bouanga who has notched 13 (eight goals and five assists).

The game against Kansas City will re-air locally in Los Angeles on Tuesday, July 28, at 5:30 p.m. PT on FOX 11 Plus (KCOP-TV Ch. 13). For more LAFC stories, fans can tune into LAFC Weekly, a 30-minute magazine show that gives viewers an in-depth look at the Black & Gold, every Saturday at 10 p.m. PT on FOX 11 Plus.

MATCH INFORMATION:

Matchup: LAFC vs. Sporting Kansas City

Kickoff: Saturday, July 25, at 7:30 p.m. PT

Where: BMO Stadium; Los Angeles, CA

Media Gate opens at 5:30 p.m. PT

Watch: Apple TV, Coupang Play & SPOTV (Korea)

Listen: 710 AM ESPN LA, ESPN App (English), 980 AM La Mera Mera (Spanish), 1230 AM K-Radio (Korean)







Major League Soccer Stories from July 24, 2026

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