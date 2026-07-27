LAFC Weekly
Published on July 27, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Los Angeles FC News Release
Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC) faces a top-of-the-table test at Western Conference rival Vancouver Whitecaps this Saturday, August 1, after superstar forward Son Heung-Min participates in Major League Soccer's All-Star Game on Wednesday, July 29.
Saturday's showdown between two of the Western Conference Leaders kicks off at 4:30 p.m. PT from BC Place in Vancouver. Fans can watch the high-stakes battle on Apple TV as well as Coupang Play and SPOTV in Korea. Radio coverage will be available locally on 710 AM ESPN, the ESPN App (English), 980 AM La Mera Mera (Spanish), and 1230 AM K-Radio (Korean).
In addition to Wednesday's MLS All-Star Game, Son will also test himself in the MLS All-Star Skills Challenge the preceding evening. Fans can watch both events on Apple TV and tune into the All-Star Game on SiriusXM FC 157.
The game against Vancouver will re-air locally in Los Angeles on Tuesday, Aug. 4, at 5:30 p.m. PT on FOX 11 Plus (KCOP-TV Ch. 13). For more LAFC stories, fans can tune into LAFC Weekly, a 30-minute magazine show that gives viewers an in-depth look at the Black & Gold, every Saturday at 10 p.m. PT on FOX 11 Plus.
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