FC Dallas Acquires Midfielder Clay Holstad on Loan from USL Championship Side Rhode Island FC

Published on July 27, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Dallas News Release







FRISCO, Texas - FC Dallas has acquired midfielder Clay Holstad on loan from USL Championship side Rhode Island FC through Dec. 2026 with a club option for a permanent transfer. Holstad reunites with FC Dallas Head Coach Eric Quill, who coached him at Texans SC during his youth career in Houston.

Rhode Island FC's all-time appearance leader, Holstad made 96 appearances across all competitions from 2024-26, recording 10 goals and eight assists. He made his club debut against New Mexico United on March 16, 2024, and helped Rhode Island reach the 2024 USL Championship Final against Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC.

The Columbus Crew organization selected the Birmingham, Alabama, native with the 43rd overall pick in the 2023 MLS SuperDraft. He signed with Columbus Crew 2 on March 23, 2023, and made his professional debut three days later against New York Red Bulls II. Holstad made 26 appearances across all competitions and helped Crew 2 reach the 2023 MLS NEXT Pro Cup Final.

The 6-foot-2 midfielder developed with Texans SC before beginning his collegiate career at the University of Kentucky. Across five seasons from 2018-22, Holstad made 85 appearances, scored five goals and added seven assists. As a fifth-year senior, he earned 2022 Sun Belt Conference Tournament MVP honors after leading Kentucky to the conference tournament title. He also received Sun Belt All-Tournament Team and All-Sun Belt Conference Second Team honors.

TRANSACTION DETAILS

Full Name: Clay Holstad

Connect with Clay: Instagram

Position: Midfielder

Date of Birth: Jan. 12, 2000 (26)

Birthplace: Birmingham, Alabama

Nationality: USA

Height: 6'2"

Last Club: Rhode Island FC

Transaction: FC Dallas acquires midfielder Clay Holstad on loan from Rhode Island FC through Dec. 2026, with a club option for a permanent transfer.







Major League Soccer Stories from July 27, 2026

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