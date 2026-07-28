East All-Stars Record Dominant Victory over West in 2026 MLS NEXT All-Star Game Presented by Allstate

Published on July 27, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS) News Release









Action from the 2026 MLS NEXT All-Star Game

() Action from the 2026 MLS NEXT All-Star Game()

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - The fifth edition of the MLS NEXT All-Star Game presented by Allstate saw the East squad record a convincing 6-1 victory against the West at Mecklenburg County Sportsplex in Charlotte, North Carolina. With two goals in the first half to spark the win, D.C. United Homegrown forward Oscar Avilez was named the game's Most Valuable Player, becoming the first player in club history to win the award.

The East turned in a dominant first half that started with a goal from D.C. United winger Oscar Avilez in the sixth minute. They doubled their advantage two minutes later when Columbus Crew and U.S. Youth National Team striker Jamil Danjaji got behind the defense and slid home a right-footed finish. The goals kept coming for the East as Chicago Fire FC midfielder Christopher Morales picked out Nashville SC's Liam Stribling with a perfect long ball, which Stribling slotted home. The East finished off a dominant first half with their fourth goal from Marcus Singleton II (Metropolitan Oval Academy) and Avilez adding a fifth just before halftime.

In the second half, hometown star and Charlotte FC academy forward Daniel Brown got on the scoresheet with a rocket from outside the box to send the home crowd into a frenzy for the East squad. Easton Wilson (Real Salt Lake) ended the shutout for the West squad as he latched onto a ball, got behind the East defense and snuck home a near-post finish. The win marked the East MLS NEXT All-Star team's fifth consecutive victory.

1 2 T

East 5 1 6

West 0 1 1

Scoring Summary

EAST - Oscar Avilez (D.C. United), 6'

EAST - Jamil Danjaji (Columbus Crew), 8'

EAST - Liam Stribling (Nashville SC), 12'

EAST - Marcus Singleton II (Metropolitan Oval Academy), 30'

EAST - Oscar Avilez (D.C. United), 38'

EAST - Daniel Brown (Charlotte FC), 78'

WEST - Easton Wilson (Real Salt Lake), 82'

MLS NEXT All-Star Game MVP

East All-Star Oscar Avilez (D.C. United)

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Major League Soccer Stories from July 27, 2026

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