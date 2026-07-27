Nashville SC Acquires Senegalese Defensive Midfielder Famara Camara

Published on July 27, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Nashville SC News Release







NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Nashville Soccer Club announced today it has signed defensive midfielder Famara Camara in a transfer from Norway's Ranheim IL through June of 2029 with an option through June of 2030 pending receipt of his International Transfer Certificate (ITC) and P-1 Visa. Camara will occupy an international roster spot.

"Famara is a talented midfielder who has the ability to impact games on both sides of the ball," said Nashville SC President of Soccer Operations and General Manager Mike Jacobs. "He will join a talented midfield corps here in Nashville and complement that group really well."

The 21-year-old has made 40 career appearances for Ranheim IL in Norway's second division since turning pro in 2025, registering one goal and two assists.

On the international stage, Camara has represented Senegal's U20's where he helped lead the squad to a bronze medal finish at the 2023 African Games.

Transaction: Nashville SC signs Famara Camara via transfer from Ranheim IL of Norway's OBOS-Ligaen through June of 2029 with an option through June of 2030.

FAMARA CAMARA

Position: Defensive Midfielder

Height: 6'1"

Weight: 172 lbs.

Birthdate: April 10, 2005

Age: 21

Birthplace: Mbour, Senegal

Nationality: Senegalese

Last club: Ranheim IL (Norway's OBOS-Ligaen)

How acquired: Signed via transfer from Ranheim IL on July 27, 2026 through June of 2029 with an option through June of 2030







Major League Soccer Stories from July 27, 2026

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