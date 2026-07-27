LIGA MX Announces Final All-Star Roster and Participants for All-Star Skills Challenge
Published on July 27, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS) News Release
NEW YORK - LIGA MX announced today their LIGA MX All-Star final roster to face the best in MLS in the 2026 MLS All-Star Game this Wednesday, July 29 (8 p.m. ET) at Bank of America in Charlotte.
The roster includes the additions of eight players as replacements for previous callups: Carlos Acevedo (Santos Laguna), Alexei Domínguez (Pachuca), Omar Campos (Cruz Azul), Luis Gabriel Rey (Guadalajara), Jesús Garza (Tigres UANL), Carlos Moreno (Pachuca), Salomón Rondon (Pachuca), and Javier Ruiz (Necaxa). Additionally, Elías Montiel (Pachuca) was selected by Mexican Football Federation (FMF) Commissioner Mikel Arriola to the LIGA MX roster.
Four All-Stars - Carlos Acevedo, Israel Reyes, Jesús Gallardo, and Erik Lira - represented Mexico in the FIFA World Cup 2026.
2026 LIGA MX All-Stars Final Roster
*Players added due to other player unavailability
Goalkeepers (2):
*Carlos Acevedo (Santos Laguna)
*Carlos Moreno (Pachuca)Defenders (9):
Israel Reyes (Club América)
*Omar Campos (Cruz Azul)
Willer Ditta (Cruz Azul)
*Luis Gabriel Rey (Guadalajara)
*Jesús Garza (Tigres UANL)
Jesús Gallardo (Toluca FC) - LIGA MX Balon de Oro nominee
Bruno Méndez (Toluca FC)
Federico Pereira (Toluca FC) - LIGA MX Balon de Oro nominee
Nathan Silva (Pumas UNAM)
Midfielders (10):
Erik Lira (Cruz Azul) - LIGA MX Balon de Oro winner
José Paradela (Cruz Azul)
Carlos Rodríguez (Cruz Azul)
*Javier Ruiz (Necaxa)
Elías Montiel (Pachuca) - FMF Commissioner's pick
Iker Fimbres (Monterrey)
Juan Brunetta (Tigres UANL)
Fernando Gorriarán (Tigres UANL) - LIGA MX Balon de Oro nominee
Franco Romero (Toluca FC)
Kevin Castañeda (Guadalajara) - LIGA MX Balon de Oro nominee
Forwards (3):
*Alexei Domínguez (Pachuca)
*Salomón Rondon (Pachuca)
Robert Morales (Pumas UNAM)
LIGA MX Skills Challenge Roster
Led by Clausura 2023 champion Fernando Gorriaran and 2026 LIGAMX Clausura champion Carlos 'Charly' Rodriguez, the LIGA MX Skills Challenge roster features eight players that will showcase their skills in shooting, passing, and goalkeeping against the best in MLS. For more information on the 2026 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T, click here.
2026 LIGA MX Skills Challenge Roster
(players subject to change)
Name Club Position Challenge
Carlos Moreno Pachuca Goalkeeper Goalie Wars and Relay
Federico Pereira Toluca Defender Crossbar and Relay
Elias Montiel Pachuca Midfielder Passing and Relay
Javier Ruiz Necaxa Midfielder Crossbar and Relay
Fernando Gorriarán Tigres UANL Midfielder Crossbar and Relay
Carlos Rodriguez Cruz Azul Midfielder Passing and Relay
Jose Paradela Cruz Azul Midfielder Shooting and Relay
Kevin Castañeda Guadalajara Midfielder Shooting and Relay
Tickets for the 2026 MLS All-Star Game and Skills Challenge presented by AT&T are on sale and are available for purchase here.
The MLS All-Star Game presented by Chime and MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T will be available to watch in more than 100 countries and regions on Apple TV. MLS matches are available on the Apple TV app on Apple devices, Android devices, smart TVs, streaming devices, set-top boxes, and game consoles, as well as on DIRECTV, Xfinity, and tv.apple.com.
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