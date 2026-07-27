Inter Miami CF and Cruz Azul to Battle for Continental Bragging Rights in the 2026 Michelob ULTRA Campeones Cup on September 16 in Miami

Published on July 27, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS) News Release







NEW YORK AND MEXICO CITY - Cruz Azul will face Inter Miami CF in the 2026 Michelob ULTRA Campeones Cup, taking place Wednesday, Sept. 16 at Nu Stadium in Miami, Florida. Cruz Azul secured their LIGA MX Campeón de Campeones title on Saturday after defeating Toluca FC 3-1.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, Aug. 14 at 1 p.m. ET. Fans are also encouraged to visit CampeonesCup.com for the latest event information, including match updates, premium hospitality options and fan experiences.

Cruz Azul earned the LIGA MX Clausura 2026 title after a 2-1 victory over Pumas in the Final after defeating the team that finished atop the Clausura regular-season standings. Prior to its playoff run, Cruz Azul held the best overall record in the 2025-26 season, winning 30 out of 34 matches.

The championship marked the club's 10th league title and sends La Máquina back to the Michelob ULTRA Campeones Cup for the first time in six years, falling to the Columbus Crew in 2020.

The 2026 Michelob ULTRA Campeones Cup is sponsored by Caterpillar, Dawn, Michelob ULTRA and Old Spice. Fans in the United States, Mexico, Canada and more than 100 countries around the world will be able to watch the match on Apple TV, with additional broadcast information to be announced at a later date.

The Michelob ULTRA Campeones Cup, together with Leagues Cup, is part of the strategic partnership between MLS and LIGA MX.







Major League Soccer Stories from July 27, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.