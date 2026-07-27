Sporting KC Weekly

Published on July 27, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Sporting Kansas City News Release







Sporting Kansas City will host the Houston Dynamo at 7:30 p.m. CT on Saturday at Sporting Park on Harry Potter Night presented by Central Bank. Tickets are available via SeatGeek, including a special ticket package that includes a limited edition Harry Potter scarf.

The Western Conference match-up will be available to watch in English and Spanish on Apple TV while pub partners across the Sporting Pub Network will also show all of the action. In addition, local radio coverage will air on Sports Radio 810 WHB and La Grande 1340 AM.

FIELD DAY ON SATURDAY: Sporting Kansas City and Saint Luke's are co-hosting a Field Day at 4 p.m. on Saturday at Compass Minerals Sporting Fields in Kansas City, Kansas for families from Boys & Girls Club of Greater Kansas City. The free event will feature soccer activities and group games that youth can play to promote health and wellness within the community in addition to special appearances by Sporting Kansas City players and club mascot Blue. Field Day participants will also receive tickets for Sporting Kansas City's home match on Saturday night and will enjoy a gameday experience at Sporting Park that includes a pregame meal.

Sporting Kansas City II defender Luca Antongirolami will represent the club at the fifth annual MLS NEXT All-Star Game presented by Allstate at 6:30 p.m. CT tonight at Mecklenburg County Sportsplex in Matthews, North Carolina. The match will showcase the future soccer stars of North America in an East vs. West showdown streaming live on MLS' YouTube channel.

Sporting KC returns home to Sporting Park this Saturday looking for back-to-back home wins after a 2-1 victory over Minnesota United FC last week. Fans can tune in to 38 the Spot to watch a full match replay of Sporting's triumph over the Loons as KMCI-TV will re-air the broadcast at 6:30 p.m. CT tonight. Match replays are available throughout the 2026 season free over the air or via cable and satellite providers in the region.

Registration closes today for the fall sessions of Sporting Rec League at Garmin Olathe Soccer Complex in Olathe, Kan., Compass Minerals Sporting Fields in Kansas City, Kan., and Central Bank Sporting Complex in Kansas City, Mo. Sporting Rec League introduces boys and girls to the sport of soccer beginning at the Pre-K to 5th grade age levels to help develop a love for the game with an emphasis on sportsmanship, fun and positivity.

Sporting KC II midfielder Johann Ortiz has joined the El Salvador Under-20 Men's National Team for the 2026 Concacaf U-20 Championship. El Salvador will play the United States at 9 p.m. CT on Tuesday before taking on Haiti at 4 p.m. CT on Friday to conclude Group A play with both matches taking place at Estadio Universitario BUAP in Puebla, Mexico.

Two members of the Sporting Kansas City Unified Team, Helen Schmitt and Kaylee Baggerly, will represent the club at the 11th annual Special Olympics Unified Sports MLS All-Star Game,, kicking off at 8:30 a.m. CT on Wednesday at the Macklenburg County Sporteplex in Matthews, North Carolina with a live stream available on YouTube. Teams are comprised of players with intellectual disabilities (Special Olympics athletes) and without intellectual disabilities (Unified Partners) and the exhibition will foster an atmosphere of social inclusion while showcasing the talents of Unified players.

Fans can take advantage of free shipping on orders over $24 at MLSstore.com until 10:59 p.m. CT on Wednesday with the code MLS24 (terms and exclusions apply), including hundreds of Sporting Kansas City items in youth, men's and women's sizes.

Sporting Kansas City II will continue the MLS NEXT Pro campaign against Houston Dynamo 2 at 7 p.m. CT on Friday at Swope Soccer Village (6310 Lewis Rd.) in Kansas City, Missouri with tickets available for only $10 on SeatGeek. Fans can stream the Frontier Division match-up live on MLSNEXTPro.com or follow @SportingKCII on X for updates.

Registration closes Friday for the fall session of Sporting Select League at Central Bank Sporting Complex in Kansas City, Mo. Sporting Select League is designed as the new development bridge between Sporting Rec League and Sporting City competitive teams. Offered to boys and girls in second to fifth grade, Sporting Select League provides the opportunity for a higher level than recreational play with a structured environment that builds the skills, understanding and commitment needed to transition into competitive soccer.

New four-week sessions of Sporting Stripes and Sporting Stars, early childhood soccer programs for 2-8 year olds, will start on Saturday morning at Central Bank Sporting Complex and The Barstow School in Kansas City, Missouri. For more information, visit SportingKCYouth.com.







Major League Soccer Stories from July 27, 2026

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