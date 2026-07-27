LA Galaxy Weekly

Published on July 27, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

LA Galaxy News Release







LOS ANGELES - After a stretch of three matches in nine days that concluded with a 1-1 draw against the San Jose Earthquakes in the California Clásico at Stanford Stadium, the LA Galaxy return to Dignity Health Sports Park to host FC Dallas on Saturday, Aug. 1, at 7:30 p.m. PT on Apple TV. The match will serve as the front end of a doubleheader, with the LA Galaxy Special Olympics Unified Team taking on the FC Dallas Special Olympics Unified Team immediately following the first-team contest. Saturday's match is Future Soccer Stars Night, celebrating the next generation of soccer players. The first 15,000 fans in attendance will receive soccer-themed temporary tattoos.

LA Galaxy vs FC Dallas - Saturday, August 1

The LA Galaxy return to Dignity Health Sports Park on Saturday night to face FC Dallas in a match presented by Fiji Airways. The teams played to a 2-2 draw earlier this season in Frisco, Texas, with the Galaxy overcoming a two-goal deficit behind goals from Joseph Paintsil and Lucas Sanabria. The Galaxy hold a slight edge in the all-time regular-season series, posting a 37-35-14 record in 86 meetings, and have been particularly dominant at home with a 28-9-6 record against FC Dallas.

Saturday's match is Future Soccer Stars Night, celebrating the next generation of soccer players. The first 15,000 fans in attendance will receive soccer-themed temporary tattoos. Fans can also take part in the 3rd Annual Ghanaian Heritage Celebration and show support for Galaxy forward and Ghana National Team standout Joseph Paintsil. Those who purchase the special Ghanaian Heritage Ticket Pack will receive an exclusive Ghanaian Heritage scarf, available only through the offer. Additionally, Pups at the Pitch presented by Purina is back, giving fans the chance to enjoy the match alongside their furry friends. Tickets are available at lagalaxy.com/pupsatthepitch.

LA Galaxy Special Olympics Unified Team vs FC Dallas Special Olympics Unified Team - August 1

Fans are encouraged to stay after the LA Galaxy first-team match to support the LA Galaxy Special Olympics Unified Team, presented by Herbalife, in its final home match of the 2026 season against the FC Dallas Special Olympics Unified Team at Dignity Health Sports Park. The match will begin immediately following the first-team game and highlights the LA Galaxy's ongoing partnership with Special Olympics through Unified Sports, which brings together athletes with and without intellectual disabilities on the same team.







Major League Soccer Stories from July 27, 2026

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