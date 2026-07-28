RSL Academy Star Easton Wilson Scores West's Lone Goal in 6-1 MLS Next All-Star Game Loss

Published on July 27, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Real Salt Lake News Release







MATTHEWS, North Carolina On Monday, the country's most talented prospects came together at Mecklenburg County Sportsplex for the 2026 MLS Next All-Star game that pinned East and West against each other. While the East emerged victorious in a dominant 6-1 victory, RSL Academy products shined in their appearances, including a late goal from forward Easton Wilson.

The East All-Stars got off to a quick start and didn't look back. Led by a powerful offense, the East was lethal in attack, creating counter after counter that left the West scrambling to defend. After only 15 minutes, the Eastern side was already up 3-0 with goals from Oscar Avilez (6'), Jamil Danjiji (8'), and Liam Stribling (12'). In the 31st minute, the east found its fourth, when a cross from Avilez found an open Marcellus Singleton II at the back post. To make matters worse for the West, they conceded a fifth just minutes later when Avilez scored to the top left corner after a stylish backheel assist from Christopher Morales in the box.

While it was a half to forget for the West, the first 45 was a chance to see recent Real Salt Lake Academy signee Danny Carmona in action. Carmona joined the RSL Academy from Total Futbol Academy (TFA) in July, and is one of the most promising prospects in the class of 2028. The 2010-born winger shined for TFA during the 2026 MLS Next Cup, scoring a goal in every match- six in five games- and earning the tournament's Golden Boot and MVP honors.

In spite of the West's attacking challenges in the half, Carmona's eye for goal and playmaking ability remained evident. In the 21st minute the Southern California native played a crucial pass into Matthew Arana who got the West's first shot of the half, and just before the break, Carmona cut back onto his left foot and unleashed a low-driven strike that just missed the right post.

Both sides rotated their entire lineups going into the second half, making way for RSL Academy stars, Kellen Poll and Wilson to make their MLS Next All-Star Game debuts. Both players were bright spots for the West, contributing to a significantly more competitive. Apart from a long-range strike from distance by Daniel Brown in the 77th- that extended the East's lead to 6-0- Poll and the Western defense was able to contain the East's high-powered offense after the break. On the other end, Wilson excelled at pressing the Eastern defense forcing the oposition to make quick decisions.

In the 83rd minute, against the run of play, a long-range through ball found Wilson who was in on goal. The flag stayed down, and the RSL star used his speed to outrun the last defender before firing a shot that beat the goalkeeper to his near post. The play was a masterful display of the 16-year-old's skill that highlighted an otherwise forgettable game for the West All-Stars.

Monday was only the start of a week of MLS All-Star festivities, with the Skills Challenge taking place Tuesday, July 28 at 5:30 p.m. MT from Trust Field in Charlotte, North Carolina. The event, streaming on Apple TV, will feature a showdown between nine players from the MLS and Liga MX, and will be a chance to see young Real Salt Lake star Zavier Gozo in action. On Wednesday, the MLS will take on Liga MX in the 2026 MLS All-Star game. Kickoff is set for 6:00 p.m. MT from Bank of America Stadium with the game available to stream on Apple TV.







Major League Soccer Stories from July 27, 2026

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