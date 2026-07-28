Minnesota United Loans out Winger Kenyel Michel to Ld Alajuelense
Published on July 27, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Minnesota United FC News Release
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Minnesota United announced today that the club has loaned out winger Kenyel Michel to Costa Rican first-division side LD Alajuelense for the remainder of the 2026 season.
"We believe Kenyel's loan to LD Alajuelense provides a good opportunity for him to continue his growth and development in a competitive environment while also being closer to home," said Khaled El-Ahmad. "Our expectation is that he embraces this opportunity, pushes himself to the next level and makes a meaningful impact throughout the remainder of the season. We wish Kenyel every success and look forward to closely following his progress at Alajuelense."
With the Loons, Kenyel Michel has appeared in eight matches for MNUFC2, Minnesota United's MLS NEXT Pro team, and recorded two assists in nearly 500 minutes played during the 2026 season.
Michel permanently signed with Minnesota United prior to the close of the 2025 MLS Secondary Transfer Window from LD Alajuelense. This will be Michel's second loan stint with Alajuelense after spending the fall of 2025 with Costa Rica's Primera División side, where he helped the team win the Apertura 2025 and the 2025-26 Concacaf Central American Cup. Michel's roots run deep with Alajuelense after signing his first professional contract with the Leones during the 2022-23 season. He appeared in 41 matches overall, scoring six goals and adding two assists in over 2,000 minutes played.
Transaction: Minnesota United loans Kenyel Michel to LD Alajuelense for the remainder of the 2026 season.
VITALS
Kenyel Michel
Position: Forward / Winger
Date of Birth: 9/17/2004 (21 years old)
Height: 5'7"
Birthplace: Puerto Limón, Costa Rica
Citizenship: Costa Rica
Previous Club: LD Alajuelense
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